Masking Peeling Foot Mask Peppermint & Tea Tree 36Ml

MASKING PEELING FOOT MASK P/MINT & TEA TREE 36ML

Foot peel treatment to exfoliate away dry and dead skin leaving soft, silky smooth feet. Contains energizing tea tree & peppermint. Enriched with energizing peppermint and nurturing tea tree these innovative serum filled booties are designed to help remove calluses and rough skin. Gets to work straight away but skin will peel and shed after seven days leaving soft, silky smooth feet.

Exfoliating Serum filled booties Removes dead skin after 7 days 90 minute treatment Cruelty free Suitable for vegans

Pack size: 36ML

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Alcohol Denat, Urea, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Glycerin, Lactic Acid, Glycolic Acid, Butylene Glycol, Salicylic Acid, Citric Acid, Betaine, Arginine, Phenoxyethanol, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Parfum (Fragrance), Caprylyl Glycol, Melaleuca Alternifolia (Tea Tree) Leaf Water, Mentha Piperita (Peppermint) Leaf Extract, Tocopheryl Acetate, Disodium EDTA, Sodium Carbomer, Papain, Sodium Chloride, Carbomer, Ethylhexylglycerin, Citral, Geraniol, Limonene, Linalool

Net Contents

36ml ℮

Preparation and Usage