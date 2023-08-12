We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Masking Peeling Foot Mask Peppermint & Tea Tree 36Ml

Masking Peeling Foot Mask Peppermint & Tea Tree 36Ml

£2.00

£5.56/100ml

Vegan

MASKING PEELING FOOT MASK P/MINT & TEA TREE 36ML
Foot peel treatment to exfoliate away dry and dead skin leaving soft, silky smooth feet. Contains energizing tea tree & peppermint.Enriched with energizing peppermint and nurturing tea tree these innovative serum filled booties are designed to help remove calluses and rough skin. Gets to work straight away but skin will peel and shed after seven days leaving soft, silky smooth feet.
ExfoliatingSerum filled bootiesRemoves dead skin after 7 days90 minute treatmentCruelty freeSuitable for vegans
Pack size: 36ML

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Alcohol Denat, Urea, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Glycerin, Lactic Acid, Glycolic Acid, Butylene Glycol, Salicylic Acid, Citric Acid, Betaine, Arginine, Phenoxyethanol, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Parfum (Fragrance), Caprylyl Glycol, Melaleuca Alternifolia (Tea Tree) Leaf Water, Mentha Piperita (Peppermint) Leaf Extract, Tocopheryl Acetate, Disodium EDTA, Sodium Carbomer, Papain, Sodium Chloride, Carbomer, Ethylhexylglycerin, Citral, Geraniol, Limonene, Linalool

Net Contents

36ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions1. Soak feet in warm water for 20 minutes and dry, do not use soap.2. Remove booties from sachet and cut with scissors along the top of each bootie. Discard remaining strip.3. Place your foot inside the bootie, peel off the back of the adhesive strip and use to secure bootie around your ankle.4. For best results sit back and relax for 90 minutes.5. Remove booties, wash feet in warm water and pat dry.6. Dispose of booties in a waste bin.7. Once skin starts to peel exfoliate to speed up peeling process.

