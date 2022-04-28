We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Soupologie Carrot & Butternut With Chilli 600G

4.3(29)Write a review
Soupologie Carrot & Butternut With Chilli 600G
£ 2.65
£0.44/100g

Amounts per tub (600g, heated)

Energy
998kJ
239kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
9.9g

low

14%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.7g

low

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
22g

low

24%of the reference intake
Salt
1.7g

low

28%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 166kJ (40kcal)

Product Description

  • 5 a Day The Orange Collection
  • Bold and tasty, sweet 'n' spicy soup - With all of your 5-a-day!
  • In your hands right now, you're holding something very special, unlike anything you've had before. In this pot is a genuine super soup. It's deliciously rich, smooth and velvety, with a background note of chilli, and it's low in carbs, fats, sugars and salt.
  • Most importantly, it contains all 5 of your 5-a-day.
  • We haven't taken any shortcuts. If you eat the contents of this pot in one day, you'll have had enough fruit and veg, in the right quantities, to meet the World Health Organisation's 5-a-day recommendation.
  • Drink it, eat it, sip it or slurp it, savouring every last spoonful of delicious goodness knowing that you've smashed it.
  • 5 a day per pot
  • Plant based
  • BPA free
  • Dairy & gluten free
  • No added sugar
  • Low salt
  • Contains no genetically modified material
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 600G
  • Low salt

Information

Ingredients

Water, Butter Squash (13%), Onions (13%), Yellow Peppers (13%), Carrots (13%), Tomato (13%), Mango Rapeseed Oil, Lime, Vegetable Stock1, Red Chilli Coriander, Salt, Black Pepper, 1Rice Flour*, Sea Salt, Maltodextrin from Maize*, Vegetables 8.3% (Onion, Carrot, Parsnip, Pumpkin)*, Yeast Extract, Sunflower Oil*, Turmeric*, Mushrooms (White Mushroom, Shiitake)*, Parsley*, Concentrated Vegetable Juice (Onion, Carrot)*, Lovage*, Garlic*, Fennel Seed*, *Organically grown ingredients

Allergy Information

  • Made in an environment where Nuts are handled Allergen Information: See items in bold above

Storage

Keep me chilled and eat within 2 days of opening. Can be frozen. Eat within 1 month of freezing. Defrost completely before use and stir well before heating.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Heating: Heat in a saucepan on the hob stirring gently until hot. Microwave ovens vary. Heat with lid loosely covered for 3 mins. Stir halfway and stand for 2 mins after heating.

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 serving, that provides 5 of your 5-a-day

Warnings

  • WARNING: I'm hot stuff so eat with caution!

Name and address

  • Soupologie Limited,
  • 120 Fortune Green Road,
  • London,
  • NW6 1DN.

Return to

Net Contents

600g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 600g serving
Energy 166kJ (40kcal)998kJ (239kcal)
Fat 1.7g9.9g
(of which saturates)0.1g0.7g
Carbohydrate 4.9g29.1g
(of which sugars)3.7g22.0g
Fibre 1.4g8.3g
Protein 0.7g4.0g
Salt 0.28g1.66g
Vitamin A276µg (35% NRV**)1655µg (207% NRV**)
Vitamin E0.89mg (8% NRV**)5.36mg (45% NRV**)
Vitamin C26mg (33% NRV**)157mg (196% NRV**)
**Nutrient Reference Value --

Safety information

WARNING: I'm hot stuff so eat with caution!

29 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

I wasn't sure if I was going to find the chilli to

4 stars

I wasn't sure if I was going to find the chilli too much, but I was pleasantly surprised, it is quite mild but can still be identified. It is not a soup packed with strong flavours but it is a tasty combination and the mild chilli gives it an extra kick. I enjoyed it with some sourdough bread and this made for a good combination.

Tasty lunch choice

5 stars

I usually make my own soups but was this looked interesting and just as healthy as homemade as there are so few ingredients (no nasties). It was very tasty and there was a gentle chilli heat running through it. Definitely one to consider having as a regular in the fridge, it has a good long use by date and is quick to heat in the microwave

ummmmm

3 stars

Love the 5-a day contribution. Unfortunately I didn't enjoy this at all and I am a Soupologie lover. I found it to be lacking consistency and quite tasteless on its own. I then added the rest to Pasta but still not happy. I will still purchase the brand but not this particular one.

Filling and tasty

5 stars

The soup was very filling and refreshing, really worth trying and will buy it again next time.

Fresh and filling

4 stars

A really lovely soup, nice and thick and had a fabulous smell. It was fresh tasting with a mild hit of chilli. It was a very filling lunch for two of us, which we had with some thick cut bread. A great healthy option with the 5 a day per pot. Would buy again.

Versatile, Healthy, filling, All 5-a-day - Tasty2!

5 stars

These soups have now replaced the old fashioned “tins” in my food cupboard. Brand new taste and such a good, healthy change I loved the taste and to top it - 5 a day which is fab for the teens, kiddies. Takes minutes in the micro and can store - quite a long use by date too. It’s on the household weekly menu now as its quicker, tastier,more nourishing, convenient - A1 find.

Flavoursome soup

4 stars

This is a good quality soup that had a fresh taste. The kick of chilli was very mild but definitely added something to the soup. Great with a slice of fresh crusty bread. Would buy again.

Tasty Soup

5 stars

This is a delicious soup. It has lots of flavour and it also contains your five a day. Perfect for lunch time

Very tasty soup. Was nice and sweet with the carro

5 stars

Very tasty soup. Was nice and sweet with the carrot and butternut and had a gentle heat from the chilli. We had this with cheese on toast and was very tasty! Would buy again.

Packed full of goodness

5 stars

This soup was such a great find. It tastes wonderful, the hint of chilli gives it a nice kick. I love how it’s packed full of veg, all 5 of the recommended portions in one pot. The pot is great for microwaving the soup, so convenient.

1-10 of 29 reviews

