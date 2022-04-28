Soupologie Carrot & Butternut With Chilli 600G

I wasn't sure if I was going to find the chilli to
I wasn't sure if I was going to find the chilli too much, but I was pleasantly surprised, it is quite mild but can still be identified. It is not a soup packed with strong flavours but it is a tasty combination and the mild chilli gives it an extra kick. I enjoyed it with some sourdough bread and this made for a good combination.
Tasty lunch choice
I usually make my own soups but was this looked interesting and just as healthy as homemade as there are so few ingredients (no nasties). It was very tasty and there was a gentle chilli heat running through it. Definitely one to consider having as a regular in the fridge, it has a good long use by date and is quick to heat in the microwave
ummmmm
Love the 5-a day contribution. Unfortunately I didn't enjoy this at all and I am a Soupologie lover. I found it to be lacking consistency and quite tasteless on its own. I then added the rest to Pasta but still not happy. I will still purchase the brand but not this particular one.
Filling and tasty
The soup was very filling and refreshing, really worth trying and will buy it again next time.
Fresh and filling
A really lovely soup, nice and thick and had a fabulous smell. It was fresh tasting with a mild hit of chilli. It was a very filling lunch for two of us, which we had with some thick cut bread. A great healthy option with the 5 a day per pot. Would buy again.
Versatile, Healthy, filling, All 5-a-day - Tasty2!
These soups have now replaced the old fashioned “tins” in my food cupboard. Brand new taste and such a good, healthy change I loved the taste and to top it - 5 a day which is fab for the teens, kiddies. Takes minutes in the micro and can store - quite a long use by date too. It’s on the household weekly menu now as its quicker, tastier,more nourishing, convenient - A1 find.
Flavoursome soup
This is a good quality soup that had a fresh taste. The kick of chilli was very mild but definitely added something to the soup. Great with a slice of fresh crusty bread. Would buy again.
Tasty Soup
This is a delicious soup. It has lots of flavour and it also contains your five a day. Perfect for lunch time
Very tasty soup. Was nice and sweet with the carrot and butternut and had a gentle heat from the chilli. We had this with cheese on toast and was very tasty! Would buy again.
Packed full of goodness
This soup was such a great find. It tastes wonderful, the hint of chilli gives it a nice kick. I love how it’s packed full of veg, all 5 of the recommended portions in one pot. The pot is great for microwaving the soup, so convenient.