Tesco Finest Belgian White Chocolate & Raspberry Cookies 200G

excellent service and good price
Good quality, lovely texture and taste. Keeps well - but doesn’t last long!! 🤗
Nice Treat!
These are nice biscuits, very moreish. The raspberry pieces could be a tiny bit bigger, but you do get a fair amount.
was very tasty and liked by all the family, this is the second time I have purchased them and will buy more in the future great value
Razz-berry delight
Got them because they didn’t have the ones that I wanted, after tasting them I have got a new favourite biscuit 🍪 lovely
Very disappointing
Nasty taste. Raspberry pieces are really hard and taste nothing like raspberries. Would not purchase again.
Nope!
These were very very hard, and had an unpleasant taste, kind of like soap. Avoid.
From the smell to the taste, a fail.
These have a disinctly unpleasant smell when you open the package. A mixture of preservatives and sour candied fruit. The experience is not improved by biting into them, they are super dense and hard with the texture of a tough and stodgy biscuit rather than a cookie. Avoid.
Don’t buy chemical taste
Awful! Smells like chemicals, took one bite and spat it out tasted like what I imagine nail polish remover tastes like. Left an awful lingering aftertaste.
Artificial taste - avoid!
Extremely sweet and incredibly artificial in taste. Won't buy again, don't recommend either.