Tesco Finest Belgian White Chocolate & Raspberry Cookies 200G

Tesco Finest Belgian White Chocolate & Raspberry Cookies 200G
£ 1.60
£0.80/100g

One cookie

Energy
504kJ
120kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
5.4g

high

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.3g

high

17%of the reference intake
Sugars
8.8g

high

10%of the reference intake
Salt
0.12g

medium

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2017kJ / 481kcal

Product Description

  • All butter Belgian white chocolate chunk cookies with concentrated raspberry pieces.
  • These melt in the mouth all butter cookies are packed with creamy Belgian white chocolate chunks, blended with sweet raspberry pieces. Made by our specialists with 50 years experience.
  • With Belgian white chocolate chunks and sweet raspberry pieces.
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Belgian White Chocolate Chunks (27%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Butter (Milk) (16%), Fine Golden Caster Sugar, Concentrated Raspberry Pieces (4%) [Fructose-Glucose Syrup, Raspberry Pur??e, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Wheat Fibre, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Palm Fat, Rice Starch, Radish Concentrate, Acidity Regulators (Malic Acid, Citric Acid), Flavouring], Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents (Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

White Chocolate contains milk solids 23% minimum

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Recycle at large supermarket Carton. Recycle Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlOne cookie (25g)
Energy2017kJ / 481kcal504kJ / 120kcal
Fat21.7g5.4g
Saturates13.1g3.3g
Carbohydrate64.7g16.2g
Sugars35.1g8.8g
Fibre1.9g0.5g
Protein5.9g1.5g
Salt0.49g0.12g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
10 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

excellent service and good price

5 stars

excellent service and good price

Good quality, lovely texture and taste. Keeps wel

5 stars

Good quality, lovely texture and taste. Keeps well - but doesn’t last long!! 🤗

Nice Treat!

4 stars

These are nice biscuits, very moreish. The raspberry pieces could be a tiny bit bigger, but you do get a fair amount.

was very tasty and liked by all the family, this i

5 stars

was very tasty and liked by all the family, this is the second time I have purchased them and will buy more in the future great value

Razz-berry delight

5 stars

Got them because they didn’t have the ones that I wanted, after tasting them I have got a new favourite biscuit 🍪 lovely

Very disappointing

1 stars

Nasty taste. Raspberry pieces are really hard and taste nothing like raspberries. Would not purchase again.

Nope!

1 stars

These were very very hard, and had an unpleasant taste, kind of like soap. Avoid.

From the smell to the taste, a fail.

1 stars

These have a disinctly unpleasant smell when you open the package. A mixture of preservatives and sour candied fruit. The experience is not improved by biting into them, they are super dense and hard with the texture of a tough and stodgy biscuit rather than a cookie. Avoid.

Don’t buy chemical taste

1 stars

Awful! Smells like chemicals, took one bite and spat it out tasted like what I imagine nail polish remover tastes like. Left an awful lingering aftertaste.

Artificial taste - avoid!

2 stars

Extremely sweet and incredibly artificial in taste. Won't buy again, don't recommend either.

