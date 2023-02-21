Shipyard American Ipa 4 X 440Ml
Product Description
- SHIPYARD AMERICAN IPA 4 X 440ML
- Shipyard IPA ale beer is an approachable 5% American style IPA, which is full of hoppy flavour balanced perfectly with a malt base. It combines the finest malted barley with a whole bunch of American hops for a really refreshing, delicious American IPA.
- Enjoy Shipyard IPA with roasted chicken, a crusty loaf or a great seared piece of beef.
- From his family-owned brewery in the heart of Portland, Maine, famed for shipbuilding and ambitious world discovery, Fred Forsley drove the original American craft beer movement. His mission to this day; to take original American craft beer around the world making it accessible to everyone.
- Proud Pioneers of Original American Craft
- Portland Maine USA
- Pack size: 1760ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Wheat.
Tasting Notes
- Citrus fruit, grapefruit
Alcohol Units
2.2
ABV
5.0% vol
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before: See Base.
Produce of
Brewed and canned in the UK
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Pack. Recycle
Name and address
- Brewed and canned by:
- Carlsberg Marston's Brewing Co. Ltd.,
- Wolverhampton,
- WV1 4JT,
- UK.
- Carlsberg Breweries,
Return to
- Carlsberg Marston's Brewing Co. Ltd.,
- Wolverhampton,
- WV1 4JT,
- UK.
- shipyardbeer.co.uk
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
4 x 440ml ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.