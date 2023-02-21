We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Shipyard American Ipa 4 X 440Ml

Shipyard American Ipa 4 X 440Ml
Product Description

  • SHIPYARD AMERICAN IPA 4 X 440ML
  • Shipyard IPA ale beer is an approachable 5% American style IPA, which is full of hoppy flavour balanced perfectly with a malt base. It combines the finest malted barley with a whole bunch of American hops for a really refreshing, delicious American IPA.
  • Enjoy Shipyard IPA with roasted chicken, a crusty loaf or a great seared piece of beef.
  • From his family-owned brewery in the heart of Portland, Maine, famed for shipbuilding and ambitious world discovery, Fred Forsley drove the original American craft beer movement. His mission to this day; to take original American craft beer around the world making it accessible to everyone.
  • Proud Pioneers of Original American Craft
  • Portland Maine USA
  • Pack size: 1760ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Wheat.

Tasting Notes

  • Citrus fruit, grapefruit

Alcohol Units

2.2

ABV

5.0% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before: See Base.

Produce of

Brewed and canned in the UK

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Pack. Recycle

Name and address

  • Brewed and canned by:
  • Carlsberg Marston's Brewing Co. Ltd.,
  • Wolverhampton,
  • WV1 4JT,
  • UK.
  • Carlsberg Breweries,

Return to

  • shipyardbeer.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

4 x 440ml ℮

