Pulsin Plant-Based Chocolate & Fudge Keto Bar 50G

2.8(5)
£2.00

£4.00/100g

Protein Bar with MCT Oil, Peanuts, Natural Flavouring & No Added Sugar Chocolate with Sweetener
At Pulsin we're passionate about creating innovative food that tastes great. Our nutritionists use the finest quality natural ingredients to create this delicious bar, cold pressed for superior taste & nutrition.
Ketogenic NutritionPlant BasedLow SugarHigh ProteinGluten freeDairy freeVegan
Pack size: 50G
Low SugarHigh Protein

Ingredients

Peanuts (27%), Chocolate Chips* (Cocoa Mass, Sweetener (Xylitol), Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin)) (10%), Pea Protein, Chicory Fibre, Soluble Tapioca Fibre, Peanut Butter (7%), Sweetener (Xylitol), Cacao Butter, Faba Protein, Peanut Flour (3%), MCT Oil (3%), Cacao Powder, Natural Flavouring, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Sea Salt, Green Tea Extract, Vitamin E, *Chocolate Chips contain Cocoa Solids 72% minimum

Allergy Information

May contain Nuts

Produce of

Made in the UK

Net Contents

50g ℮

Additives

Contains Sweeteners

