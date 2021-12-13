We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Ginsters Festive Chicken & Stuffing Slice 170G

1.3(3)Write a review
image 1 of Ginsters Festive Chicken & Stuffing Slice 170G
£1.65
£0.97/100g

Slice contains

Energy
1945kJ
466kcal
23%of the reference intake
Fat
26.4g

-

38%of the reference intake
Saturates
13.0g

-

65%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.7g

-

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.58g

-

10%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1144kJ/274kcal

Product Description

  • British chicken and smoked bacon with added water, in a creamy sauce with potato, sage and onion stuffing wrapped in light puff pastry, topped with a crispy sage crumb.
  • We never add artificial ingredients (flavours, colours or preservatives)
  • We've been baking pastry from our home in Cornwall since 1969
  • A taste of the seasons
  • 100% British Chicken & Pork
  • No Added Artificial Preservatives, Colours or Flavours
  • Ready to Eat or Oven Bake 25-20 Mins
  • Pack size: 170G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, British Chicken (17%), Vegetable Oil (Palm, Rapeseed), Potato, Double Cream (Milk), Smoked Bacon with Added Water (3%) (British Pork, Water, Salt, Sugar, Preservatives: Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite, Antioxidants: Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Ascorbate, Emulsifier: Pentasodium Triphosphate, Dextrose), Onion, Cornflour, Egg, Salt, Sage, Herbs, Yeast Extract, Chicken Fat, White Pepper, Onion Powder, Dried Leek, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Garlic Powder, Natural Black Pepper Flavouring, Sage Oil

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigeratedSuitable for home freezing Freeze before use by date and consume within 3 months. To eat cold, defrost thoroughly and consume within 24 hours. Do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Heat on full power for 1 min 30 secs (800W). Leave to stand for 1 min.

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Ready to eat or enjoy hot
For best results oven bake.
Remove all packaging.
These are guidelines only, appliances may vary. Please ensure food is piping hot before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: 1 Pre-heat oven to 180°C, Fan 160°C, Gas 4.
2 Place in the oven on a baking tray.
3 Bake: 30-35 mins.

Oven cook
Instructions: 1 Pre-heat oven to 180°C, Fan 160°C, Gas 4.
2 Place in the oven on a baking tray.
3 Bake chilled: 20-25 mins.

Produce of

Made in the UK using British chicken and pork

Warnings

  • Care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Ginsters,
  • Callington,
  • Cornwall.
  • PL17 7XG.
  • Samworth Brothers (Ireland) Ltd,

Return to

  • We're here to help
  • www.ginsters.co.uk/feedback
  • Tel: 01579 386333
  • www.ginsters.co.uk
  • Ginsters,
  • Callington,
  • Cornwall.
  • PL17 7XG.
  • Samworth Brothers (Ireland) Ltd,
  • Henry Street,
  • Limerick.,
  • V94 K5R6.

Net Contents

170g ℮

Safety information

Care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

3 Reviews

Average of 1.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Not festive at all!!

1 stars

Ghastly. I had one cold on a picnic, maybe it would be better hot. Hardly any chicken, and they were very small pieces. It was like grey mashed potato in the centre, but didn't even taste of potato, just mush.

Doesn't anyone do a taste check or quality check?

1 stars

This has got to be the worst slice ever. Hardly any filling and tasteless. Doesn't anyone do a taste check or quality check before Tesco flog it to their unsuspecting customers??

Stuffing paste pie

2 stars

If you like stuffing paste with no chicken then you will like this. I’m not one to write reviews but this is just not worth the money. Pastry on the outside looks nice but doesn’t live up to the look.

