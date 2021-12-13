Ginsters Festive Chicken & Stuffing Slice 170G

Not festive at all!!
Ghastly. I had one cold on a picnic, maybe it would be better hot. Hardly any chicken, and they were very small pieces. It was like grey mashed potato in the centre, but didn't even taste of potato, just mush.
Doesn't anyone do a taste check or quality check?
This has got to be the worst slice ever. Hardly any filling and tasteless. Doesn't anyone do a taste check or quality check before Tesco flog it to their unsuspecting customers??
Stuffing paste pie
If you like stuffing paste with no chicken then you will like this. I’m not one to write reviews but this is just not worth the money. Pastry on the outside looks nice but doesn’t live up to the look.