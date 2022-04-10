Lindt Classic Recipe Vegan Smooth Chocolate 100G

Surprising very tasty
The chocolate was lovely and smooth, with a rich creamy texture. If it hadn't of said it was vegan I would not have been able to tell from taste alone. Has encouraged me to look at the range more in future
Lovely vegan chocolate
This chocolate tastes good. It's very smooth, chocolatey and have a good texture. I couldn't taste the difference between this chocolate bar and the chocolate bars i normally eat, but this one is vegan which is a great. Well done Lindt!
Tastes lovely
I've not actually tried any vegan chocolate before so I don't have anything to compare this to other than non vegan chocolate but I was pleasantly surprised. It tastes great, although different from non vegan I don't think it's as creamy but it tastes lovely still.
Tastes lovely
Lovely
I found this chocolate lovely to eat, it is very smooth and tastes just like any other bar of chocolate. It does taste a little bit sweeter however but is definitely still yummy! I would definitely recommend this.
Good alternative to real chocolate!
I tried this for the first time, as a non vegan. It was quite nice, creamy and smooth. However i don't think I would choose it over non vegan chocolate. But I would recommend for vegans as a good option!
Pretty good
The Lindt Oat Milk Chocolate tasted good, and had good texture to it. It was smooth, like a normal chocolate bar would be. You could taste the oat milk, altering the taste of the chocolate slightly, but it wasn't overwhelming, and didn't disturb the quality of the chocolate massively.
Lindy veg choc
Not for me , it is just a personal taste preference. Does have smoothness and velvet feeling of good chocolate. Will highly recommend it for vegans. It is high quality ,fabulous texturing. Would make good hot chocolate and milkshake
I don't think I would buy again
I am not vegan and have only ever tried vegan chocolate once before and was not very impressed. I found it lacked the nice, creamy texture of normal chocolate however it might be good in comparison to other vegan chocolate. Not for me though.
Surprisingly Smooth
I decided to try this vegan choc, to see what the difference in taste would be from the usual dairy choc bar. I am glad to say that it was unexpectedly tasty. If you have particularly sensitive taste buds like me, you might be able to taste the difference in non-dairy milk. It wasn't as creamy as dairy choc, but it was still super tasty and moreish, suffice to say it was gone within 5mins. I wish I hadn't shared it with others, because it disappeared in no time. Goodbye diet, hello vegan choc.