Lindt Classic Recipe Vegan Smooth Chocolate 100G

4.6(56)Write a review
image 1 of Lindt Classic Recipe Vegan Smooth Chocolate 100G
£3.00
£3.00/100g

Product Description

  • Cocoa product with oat drink powder (24%) and almond paste (10%)
  • Lindt Sustainability
  • www.lindt.com
  • Discover Lindt CLASSIC RECIPE Vegan, an exquisite combination of the finest cocoa blended with smooth almond paste.
  • Lindt CLASSIC RECIPE Vegan has been expertly crafted by the Lindt Master Chocolatiers, using only the finest quality ingredients.
  • The Lindt Difference
  • Passion for Chocolate at Every Step
  • Finest Cocoa, Roasting & Grinding, Lindt Invention, Best Ingredients, Finishing with Perfection
  • From Bean to Bar
  • Lindt & Sprüngli
  • Master Swiss Chocolatier Since 1845
  • V-Label.EU - European Vegetarian Union
  • Made with Oat Drink
  • European Vegetarian Union
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

Suger, Oat Drink Powder* (Oat Syrup (70%), Maltodextrin), Cocoa Butter, Almonds, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithn), Natural Flavourings, *Gluten Free Oat

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk, Hazelnuts and other Nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place.

Name and address

  • Manufactured by:
  • Lindt & Sprüngli GmbH,
  • 52072 Aachen,
  • Germany.

Distributor address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • Republic of Ireland:

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • Republic of Ireland:
  • PO Box 13038,
  • Dublin 18.

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy2333 kJ /
-559 kcal
Fat34 g
of which saturates17 g
Carbohydrates58 g
of which sugars42 g
Protein3.9 g
Salt0.05 g
56 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Surprising very tasty

5 stars

Review from LINDT

The chocolate was lovely and smooth, with a rich creamy texture. If it hadn't of said it was vegan I would not have been able to tell from taste alone. Has encouraged me to look at the range more in future

Lovely vegan chocolate

5 stars

Review from LINDT

This chocolate tastes good. It's very smooth, chocolatey and have a good texture. I couldn't taste the difference between this chocolate bar and the chocolate bars i normally eat, but this one is vegan which is a great. Well done Lindt!

Tastes lovely

4 stars

Review from LINDT

I've not actually tried any vegan chocolate before so I don't have anything to compare this to other than non vegan chocolate but I was pleasantly surprised. It tastes great, although different from non vegan I don't think it's as creamy but it tastes lovely still.

Lovely

5 stars

Review from LINDT

I found this chocolate lovely to eat, it is very smooth and tastes just like any other bar of chocolate. It does taste a little bit sweeter however but is definitely still yummy! I would definitely recommend this.

Good alternative to real chocolate!

3 stars

Review from LINDT

I tried this for the first time, as a non vegan. It was quite nice, creamy and smooth. However i don't think I would choose it over non vegan chocolate. But I would recommend for vegans as a good option!

Pretty good

5 stars

Review from LINDT

The Lindt Oat Milk Chocolate tasted good, and had good texture to it. It was smooth, like a normal chocolate bar would be. You could taste the oat milk, altering the taste of the chocolate slightly, but it wasn't overwhelming, and didn't disturb the quality of the chocolate massively.

Lindy veg choc

4 stars

Review from LINDT

Not for me , it is just a personal taste preference. Does have smoothness and velvet feeling of good chocolate. Will highly recommend it for vegans. It is high quality ,fabulous texturing. Would make good hot chocolate and milkshake

I don't think I would buy again

3 stars

Review from LINDT

I am not vegan and have only ever tried vegan chocolate once before and was not very impressed. I found it lacked the nice, creamy texture of normal chocolate however it might be good in comparison to other vegan chocolate. Not for me though.

Surprisingly Smooth

5 stars

Review from LINDT

I decided to try this vegan choc, to see what the difference in taste would be from the usual dairy choc bar. I am glad to say that it was unexpectedly tasty. If you have particularly sensitive taste buds like me, you might be able to taste the difference in non-dairy milk. It wasn't as creamy as dairy choc, but it was still super tasty and moreish, suffice to say it was gone within 5mins. I wish I hadn't shared it with others, because it disappeared in no time. Goodbye diet, hello vegan choc.

1-10 of 56 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

