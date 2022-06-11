We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tgi Fridays Bbq Beef Brisket 400G

1.2(4)Write a review
Tgi Fridays Bbq Beef Brisket 400G
£ 5.00
£12.50/kg

Product Description

  • Marinated beef with a sachet of barbecue sauce.
  • The TGI Fridays trademarks and logo are the property of TGI Fridays Franchisor, LLC used under license by Hilton Foods Ltd.
  • Oven in 40 Minutes
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

Beef (76%), Barbecue Sauce (15%) (Muscovado Sugar, Sugar, Tomato, Water, Molasses, Spirit Vinegar, Concentrated Pineapple Juice, Tomato Purée, Corn Starch, Salt, Mustard Flour, Smoked Paprika, Smoked Salt, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Chilli Powder), Water, Sugar, Dextrose, Paprika, Pea Starch, Smoked Flavouring, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Salt, Coriander Seed, Corn Starch, Dried Red Pepper, Rice Flour, Dried Tomato, Cumin, Dried Onion, Dried Green Pepper, Black Pepper, Ground Ginger, Oregano, Colour (Paprika Extract)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 24 hours. Suitable for home freezing. Freeze on day of purchase and use within 1 month. Defrost thoroughly in a refrigerator, once defrosted use on same day. Once thawed do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Cooking appliances vary. These instructions are given as a guide. Please ensure that the product is piping hot throughout before serving. Do not re-heat. Remove all packaging and set sachet of sauce to one side for later use.
Pre-heat oven to 200°C/400°F/Fan 180°C/Gas Mark 6. Remove meat from pouch, place in a small oven proof dish and cover with foil. Cook in the centre of the oven for 35 minutes turning half way through cooking time.
For pulled meat drain off all cooking juices, take 2 forks and shred the meat, add the barbecue sauce, mix well and return to the oven for 5 minutes.
For sliced meat drain off all cooking juices, drizzle barbecue sauce over the meat and return to the oven for 5 minutes. Slice to serve.

Produce of

Made using British and EU beef

Number of uses

Contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Pouch. Don't Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • Hilton Foods Ltd,
  • The Interchange,
  • 2-12 Latham Road,
  • Huntingdon,
  • PE29 6YE.

Return to

  • Hilton Foods Ltd,
  • The Interchange,
  • 2-12 Latham Road,
  • Huntingdon,
  • PE29 6YE.

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas consumed: Per 100gas consumed: Per 1/2 pack (114g)% Reference Intake Per Serving%Reference Intake Average Adult
Energy881kJ1007kJ12%8400kJ
-210kcal240kcal2000kcal
Fat7.9g9.0g13%70g
of which saturates3.1g3.6g18%20g
Carbohydrates4.6g5.2g2%260g
of which sugars5.5g6.3g7%90g
Fibre0.7g0.8g
Protein29.9g34.1g68%50g
Salt0.4g0.4g7%6g
Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
Contains 2 servings----
View all Slow Cooked

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

4 Reviews

Average of 1.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

terrible

1 stars

Should be 0 stars for this. the meat is like leather. avoid

Don’t buy!

1 stars

Revolting! All fat and hardly any meat! Waste of money but dog liked it. Please note the packaging box is huge and the poor meat product is only half of that of the box so you are somewhat deceived thinking you are buying something much bigger. I weighed the meat product and it weighed only half of the 400g stated on the box! The manufacturer is breaking food standard laws.

Oh dear what poor quality, totally inedible just o

1 stars

Oh dear what poor quality, totally inedible just one big lump of fat, gristle and veins. Impossible to shred. Total waste of money as it had to be binned. Would have given no stars if I could of.

Lump of fat

2 stars

Very small and half of it was a big lump of fat. Nice taste but disappointed in size

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here