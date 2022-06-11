Tgi Fridays Bbq Beef Brisket 400G

terrible
Should be 0 stars for this. the meat is like leather. avoid
Don’t buy!
Revolting! All fat and hardly any meat! Waste of money but dog liked it. Please note the packaging box is huge and the poor meat product is only half of that of the box so you are somewhat deceived thinking you are buying something much bigger. I weighed the meat product and it weighed only half of the 400g stated on the box! The manufacturer is breaking food standard laws.
Oh dear what poor quality, totally inedible just one big lump of fat, gristle and veins. Impossible to shred. Total waste of money as it had to be binned. Would have given no stars if I could of.
Lump of fat
Very small and half of it was a big lump of fat. Nice taste but disappointed in size