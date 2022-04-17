We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Birds Eye Green Cuisine Chicken Free Southern Fried Strips 210G

Birds Eye Green Cuisine Chicken Free Southern Fried Strips 210G
Per 3 strips oven baked provides:

Energy
1044kJ
250kcal
13%of the reference intake
Fat
14g

medium

20%of the reference intake
Saturates
1g

low

5%of the reference intake
Sugars
1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.88g

medium

15%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:

Product Description

  • Strips formed from rehydrated wheat protein coated in breadcrumbs blended with spices, lightly fried.
  • For Sustainable Tomorrow
  • Making a difference with responsibly sourced and prepared food everyday
  • birdseye.co.uk/our-sustainable-path
  • Have you tried our new... Southern Fried Grills, Crispy Grills & Burger?
  • Why not try these chicken-free southern fried strips as part of a fresh salad of lettuce and peppers with a creamy salad dressing?
  • 'Birds Eye' and 'the logo shape' are trademarks of Nomad Foods Europe Limited
  • Powered by plants
  • Source of Protein
  • High in Fibre
  • Meat-Free
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 210G
  • High in Fibre

Information

Ingredients

Rapeseed Oil, Water, Maltodextrin, Onion Powder, Sage, Spice Extracts, Garlic Extract, Onion Oil, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin, Bamboo Fibre, Stabiliser (Methylcellulose), Spices, Natural Flavourings, Garlic Powder, Salt, Yeast, Yeast Extract, Wheat Gluten, Rehydrated Wheat Protein (38%), Wheat Flour, Starch (Tapioca, Potato, Wheat)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk and Mustard. For allergens see ingredients in capital letters.

Storage

Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: To prepare...
Tastiest when Oven Baked Straight from The Freezer.
- Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
- These instructions are guidelines only.
- Do Not refreeze after defrosting.

Grill
Instructions: Alternatively, grill
Medium grill 10-12 mins
Pre-heat the grill. Turn over frequently. Cook until crisp.

Oven cook
Instructions: 210°C, Fan 190°C, Gas Mark 7 12-15 mins
Pre-heat the oven. Place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven. Cook until crisp.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Carton. Recyclable

Return to

Net Contents

210g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold 100g Provides:Per 3 Strips Oven Baked Provides:
Energy - kJ1235kJ1044kJ
- kcal296kcal250kcal
Fat16g14g
- of which Saturates1.3g1.0g
Carbohydrate23g19g
- of which Sugars1.2g1.0g
Fibre6.0g5.0g
Protein12g9.6g
Salt1.1g0.88g
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Taste like chicken with tasty coating

5 stars

These are great. They have a tasty coating and taste exactly like chicken. Highly recommend if you are trying to be good and go veggie or vegan.

Really nice taste

4 stars

Really nice taste

amazing literally tastes like real thing!!

5 stars

amazing literally tastes like real thing!!

tasteless

1 stars

Mushy texture If taste was a crime, having this wouldn't make me into a criminal. Maybe they could add seasoning, that would help a lot. Quorn is a lot better although a lot of their products contain eggs so they aren't vegan.

