Birds Eye Green Cuisine Chicken Free Southern Fried Strips 210G

Taste like chicken with tasty coating
These are great. They have a tasty coating and taste exactly like chicken. Highly recommend if you are trying to be good and go veggie or vegan.
Really nice taste
amazing literally tastes like real thing!!
tasteless
Mushy texture If taste was a crime, having this wouldn't make me into a criminal. Maybe they could add seasoning, that would help a lot. Quorn is a lot better although a lot of their products contain eggs so they aren't vegan.