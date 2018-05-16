Garden Gourmet Plant-Based Cumberland Vegan Sausages 200G
Product Description
- Cumberland style vegan sausages made from soya protein
- Discover more at www.gardengourmet.co.uk
- Tuck into tasty GARDEN GOURMET SENSATIONAL Vegan Cumberland Sausages. These tasty sausages are succulent & delicously seasoned with black pepper, thyme, sage & nutmeg. And that's not all, as well as being delicious, every 2 sausage serving is high in protien & a source of fibre.
- Simply sizzle up for tasty plant-based BBQ's, Sausage Baps, Traybakes & lots more...
- Tuck in knowing that all of our products are carefully developed by our chefs & nutritionists to be good for you and good for the planet
- Check out the rest of our Garden Gourmet range for more delicious products.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
- Tuck into tasty plant-based GARDEN GOURMET SENSATIONAL Cumberland Sausages
- These tasty sausages are succulent & delicously seasoned with black pepper, thyme, sage & nutmeg
- Simply sizzle up for BBQ's, Sausage Baps, Traybakes & lots more...
- Vegan, high in Protein & a source of fibre
- Pack size: 240G
- Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass
- High in Protein & a source of fibre
Information
Ingredients
Rehydrated Soya Protein Concentrate 39.1% (Water, Soya Protein Concentrate 15.9%), Water, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Coconut), Soya Protein Isolate (4.3%), Vinegar, Natural Flavourings, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Apple Fibre, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Hydroxide), Potato Starch, Apple Purée, Garlic Powder, Salt, Vegan Sausage Casing (Gelling Agent: Sodium Alginate, Tapioca Starch, Stabiliser: Calcium Chloride), Dried Sage, Thyme Flavouring, Nutmeg, Vegetable and Fruit Concentrates (Beetroot, Carrot, Blackcurrant), Mace, Dried Chilli, White Pepper
Allergy Information
- May contain Egg, Wheat, Sesame, Celery and Mustard.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.Once opened consume immediately. Product has been frozen. Do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Barbecue
Instructions: Preheat charcoal or gas BBQ (grill) to a medium heat. Place the sausages in the centre of the grill. Cook for 10 minutes, turning frequently.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: The product is ready to eat only after thoroughly heating according to the instructions.
Remove all packaging. Ensure sausages are piping hot throughout.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Fry the sausages in 1tbsp oil over a medium heat for 8 mins turning frequently.
Preparation and Usage
- Know Your Portions
- Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages.
Number of uses
Contains 3 servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle
Name and address
Return to
- Let's Talk
- UK 0800 00 00 30 (Free)
- ROI 00800 6378 5385 (Free)
- www.gardengourmet.co.uk
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24,
- Ireland.
Net Contents
240g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per 2 sausages as sold
|%RI*
|Energy
|726 kJ
|582 kJ
|-
|175 kcal
|140 kcal
|7%
|Fat
|10.2g
|8.2g
|12%
|of which: saturates
|4.6g
|3.7g
|18%
|Carbohydrate
|4.0g
|3.2g
|1%
|of which: sugars
|1.0g
|0.8g
|<1%
|Fibre
|5.8g
|4.6g
|-
|Protein
|13.8g
|11.0g
|22%
|Salt
|0.98g
|0.78g
|13%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 3 servings
|-
|-
|-
