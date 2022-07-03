Tesco Finest 4 Blueberry Buttermilk Pancakes

Great blueberry flavour, perfect breakfast treat.
Yummy.
These are just delicious they don,t last long in this house.
The actual product is nice to taste although every time I have ordered the date is so short - either that day or the day after and I am not made aware.
Absolutely bland in taste.
Yum!
Full of flavour and fluffy inside, will buy again!
Absolutely delicious !! Well done Tesco !!
Fabulous blueberry flavour!
These are amazing! I am American so I'm an expert on pancakes and these taste like my own homemade ones. Full of blueberry flavour and fluffy...now I don't have to make my own! Thanks Tesco, this time you got the American thing right!