Tesco Finest 4 Blueberry Buttermilk Pancakes

£ 1.50
£0.38/each

One pancake

Energy
723kJ
172kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
4.6g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.7g

low

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.4g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Salt
0.52g

medium

9%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • 4 Buttermilk pancakes with blueberries.
  • Baked on a hot plate for light and fluffy American Inspired pancakes.
  • Light & Fluffy Enriched with buttermilk and speckled with juicy blueberries.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Reconstituted Buttermilk (23%), Pasteurised Egg, Blueberries (8%), Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Fermented Wheat Flour, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Calcium Chloride), Water, Flavourings.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. defrost for 1 to 2 hours in a cool, dry place Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight. Once opened, best used within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Grill
Instructions: Place under a pre-heated grill for 1-2 minutes. Turn once.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Card. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K
7 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

5 stars

Great blueberry flavour, perfect breakfast treat.

5 stars

Great blueberry flavour, perfect breakfast treat.

Yummy.

5 stars

These are just delicious they don,t last long in this house.

The actual product is nice to taste although every

2 stars

The actual product is nice to taste although every time I have ordered the date is so short - either that day or the day after and I am not made aware.

1 stars

Absolutely bland in taste.

1 stars

Absolutely bland in taste.

Yum!

5 stars

Full of flavour and fluffy inside, will buy again!

5 stars

Absolutely delicious !! Well done Tesco !!

5 stars

Absolutely delicious !! Well done Tesco !!

Fabulous blueberry flavour!

5 stars

These are amazing! I am American so I'm an expert on pancakes and these taste like my own homemade ones. Full of blueberry flavour and fluffy...now I don't have to make my own! Thanks Tesco, this time you got the American thing right!

