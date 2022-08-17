Bol Posh Noodles Japanese Yakisoba 345G

Sauce is sickly sweet and makes noodles inedible
Far too sweet
Looking at the packaging and emphasis on veg in the recipe I thought this would be quite fresh and light tasting. However it was incredibly sweet with a thick cloying sauce. Weirdly had big square chunks of carrot in it. Couldn’t finish it and would not buy again.
Ok on taste appearance and smell may put you off
Filling and easy to cook but smells heavily of cabbage - it does not look enticing to eat.
Great vegan, healthy lunch option that isn't bland
These noodles are my go to when trying to eat healthy. Interesting flavours with lots of veg inside. Was really excited to try this new flavour and it's definitely one of my favourites