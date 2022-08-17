We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Bol Posh Noodles Japanese Yakisoba 345G

2.5(4)Write a review
Bol Posh Noodles Japanese Yakisoba 345G
£3.25
£9.43/kg

This 345g pot proovides:

Energy
1465kJ
346kcal
17%of the reference intake
Fat
6.8g

low

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.7g

low

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
12.0g

low

13%of the reference intake
Salt
1.50g

medium

25%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g

Product Description

  • A sweet and tangy yakisoba style sauce with turmeric noodles, sweet potato, sweetcorn & leafy greens
  • Eat as part of a balanced diet & healthy lifestyle.
  • Like most people I grew up being told to eat more veg. It turns out my Mum was right. Plant based foods not only taste amazing but are better for our wellbeing and kinder to the planet.
  • Our mission is simple: we want to make it easy for everyone to enjoy eating more plants. Whatever the occasion.
  • Eat plants, love life.
  • Paul, Founder
  • Certified B Corporation - BOL is now proudly a certified B corp company. Which means we believe in using business as a force for good. To find out more visit bolfoods.com
  • 100% Plant Powered
  • Turmeric noodles in a sweet & tangy yakisoba sauce
  • Eat plants love life
  • Heat me to eat me
  • Proud to Use Wonky Veg
  • Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
  • Pack size: 345G

Information

Ingredients

Turmeric Noodles (40%) (Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Ground Turmeric, Paprika Powder, Firming Agents: Potassium Carbonate, Sodium Carbonates; Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid), Yakisoba Style Sauce (Water, Soy Sauce (Water, Soya Beans, Wheat, Salt, Alcohol, Vinegar), Brown Sugar, Tomato Ketchup (Water, Tomato Paste, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Garlic Powder, Dried Onion, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate), Vegan Worcestershire Sauce (Barley Malt Vinegar, Black Treacle, Water, Tamarind Concentrate, Salt, Dried, Onion, Garlic Powder, White Pepper, Ginger, Pimento, Paprika, Clove), Cornflour, Rice Vinegar, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Yeast Extract (Yeast Extract, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid), Five Spice Powder (Cassia, Fennel, Ginger, Star Anise, Cloves)), Dressed Veggies (17%) (Sweetcorn, Sweet Potato, Grilled Red Pepper, Ginger Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Coriander, Spirit Vinegar, Colour: Paprika Extract), Leaf Mix (Cabbage, Leafy Greens)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep chilled (0-5°C).Once opened, eat within 24 hours. For use by date see top of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: In 3 minutes:
800W
Heat for 2 mins, then stir. Heat for 1 final minute

Produce of

Made in the UK in small batches

Name and address

  • BOL,
  • The Veg Pad,
  • 5 Merchant Square,
  • London,
  • W2 1AY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Get in touch:
  • BOL,
  • The Veg Pad,
  • 5 Merchant Square,
  • London,
  • W2 1AY,
  • UK.
  • BOL Foods,
  • 51 Bracken Rd,
  • D18 CV48,
  • Dublin,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

345g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper BOLRI* per BOL
Energy kJ425146517%
Energy kcal10034617%
Fat (g)2.06.810%
of which saturates (g)0.20.73%
Carbohydrate (g)17.259.323%
of which sugars (g)3.512.013%
Fibre (g)1.76.0-
Protein (g)2.79.319%
Salt (g)0.431.5025%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
4 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Sauce is sickly sweet and makes noodles inedible

1 stars

Sauce is sickly sweet and makes noodles inedible

Far too sweet

1 stars

Looking at the packaging and emphasis on veg in the recipe I thought this would be quite fresh and light tasting. However it was incredibly sweet with a thick cloying sauce. Weirdly had big square chunks of carrot in it. Couldn’t finish it and would not buy again.

Ok on taste appearance and smell may put you off

3 stars

Filling and easy to cook but smells heavily of cabbage - it does not look enticing to eat.

Great vegan, healthy lunch option that isn't bland

5 stars

These noodles are my go to when trying to eat healthy. Interesting flavours with lots of veg inside. Was really excited to try this new flavour and it's definitely one of my favourites

