I Can't Believe It's Not Butter Original Spread 450G

Tasty
Nice taste. Slightly salty. Tastes similar to Lurpack but cheaper
I tried giving up my Lurpak but found that I just could not get used to this product on my toast or in my sandwiches. So I only use it for cooking with or baking.
Tasty
This was very good value and as stated tastes like butter spreads easy
Good produce
This product is very good, it spreads easily when taken directly out of the fridge and tastes nice.
Best not butter I have used.
great product
have been using this spread since it was launched , used to buy the larger size ,but can`t seem to get it anymore ,so buy this size instead
The butter tasted great and it went well with toast and spread. I would recommend it to all my friends and family.
Best spread for bread !
This has an excellent taste and texture and I use it all the time. It is also amazing vale for money.
Very nice butter alternative
Don't buy this. I want all of it....
Always loved it as an alternative to butter, but what is great is it's Vegan! Don't let this put you off though. Or let it put you off so I can always get some.