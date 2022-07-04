We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

I Can't Believe It's Not Butter Original Spread 450G

4.6(29)Write a review
I Can't Believe It's Not Butter Original Spread 450G
£ 1.25
£2.78/kg

Product Description

  • 39% half-fat margarine.
  • Please visit www.upfield.com
  • I Can't Believe It's Not Butter is a registered trademark.
  • Deliciously creamy & smooth
  • Contains less saturated fat than butter
  • Spread, melt, blend & glaze with it
  • Lick your lips after tasting it!
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 450G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Plant Oils (Sunflower, Palm*, Rapeseed in varying proportions), Salt 1.4%, Plant Based Emulsifiers (Lecithin, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Acid (Citric Acid), Flavourings, Vitamin D, *I Can't Believe It's Not Butter is committed to sustainable Palm Oil

Storage

Keep chilled. Not suitable for freezingBest before date: see lid.

Recycling info

Foil. Recycle Lid. Recycle

Name and address

  • I Can't Believe It's Not Butter UK,
  • PO Box 75608,
  • London,
  • SW19 3RU,
  • United Kingdom.
  • Upfield Spreads Ireland Limited,

Return to

  • I Can't Believe It's Not Butter UK,
  • PO Box 75608,
  • London,
  • SW19 3RU,
  • United Kingdom.
  • Upfield Spreads Ireland Limited,
  • Riverside One,
  • Sir John Rogerson's Quay,
  • Dublin 2,
  • D02 X576,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy1449kJ/346kcal
Fat39g
of which saturates11g
Carbohydrates<0.5g
of which sugars<0.5g
Protein0g
Salt1.4g
Vitamin D7.5µg (150% DRI)
DRI = Daily Reference Intake-
29 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Tasty

4 stars

Nice taste. Slightly salty. Tastes similar to Lurpack but cheaper

I tried giving up my Lurpak but found that I just

4 stars

I tried giving up my Lurpak but found that I just could not get used to this product on my toast or in my sandwiches. So I only use it for cooking with or baking.

Tasty

5 stars

This was very good value and as stated tastes like butter spreads easy

Good produce

5 stars

This product is very good, it spreads easily when taken directly out of the fridge and tastes nice.

Best not butter I have used.

5 stars

Best not butter I have used.

great product

5 stars

have been using this spread since it was launched , used to buy the larger size ,but can`t seem to get it anymore ,so buy this size instead

The butter tasted great and it went well with toas

5 stars

The butter tasted great and it went well with toast and spread. I would recommend it to all my friends and family.

Best spread for bread !

5 stars

This has an excellent taste and texture and I use it all the time. It is also amazing vale for money.

Very nice butter alternative

5 stars

Very nice butter alternative

Don't buy this. I want all of it....

5 stars

Always loved it as an alternative to butter, but what is great is it's Vegan! Don't let this put you off though. Or let it put you off so I can always get some.

