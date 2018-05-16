We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Thntns Chocolate Orange Caramel Shortcake Bites 8 Pack

Thntns Chocolate Orange Caramel Shortcake Bites 8 Pack
Product Description

  • Shortcake Squares Covered with An Orange Flavoured Caramel Filling and Topped with Milk Chocolate
  • © Design 21
  • Crumbly shortcake layered with gooey orange flavoured caramel and milk chocolate
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Biscuit Base (39%) [Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Palm Oil, Sugar, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Palm Kernel Oil, Oat Flakes, Coconut Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Whey (Milk), Raising Agent (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Salt], Orange Flavoured Caramel Filling (38%) [Sweetened Condensed Milk (Whole Milk, Sugar, Lactose (Milk)), Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Toffee Sauce (Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Double Cream (Milk), Butter (Milk), Whole Milk, Water, Modified Maize Starch, Humectant (Sorbitol Syrup), Invert Sugar Syrup, Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Lactose (Milk)), Palm Oil, Butter (Milk), Palm Kernel Oil, Dried Whey (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Palm Stearin, Orange Oil, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Salt], Milk Chocolate (14%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)], Sugar, Palm Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Colour (Paprika Extract), Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May also contain: Nuts, Egg. For Allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a Cool, Dry Place.Once Pack is Opened, Store in An Airtight Container. For Best Before See Front of Pack.

Produce of

Made in the United Kingdom

Number of uses

This pack contains 8 servings

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Thorntons Ltd.,
  • 73 Bothwell Road,
  • Hamilton,
  • ML3 0DW.
  • EU:

Return to

  • Thorntons Ltd.,
  • 73 Bothwell Road,
  • Hamilton,
  • ML3 0DW.
  • www.finsburyfoods.co.uk

Net Contents

8 x Shortcake Bites

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Serving (approx 13 g)
Energy2161 kJ280 kJ
-518 kcal67 kcal
Fat30.2 g3.9 g
of which Saturates17.9 g2.3 g
Carbohydrate55.3 g7.2 g
of which Sugars38.8 g5.0 g
Protein5.4 g0.7 g
Salt0.34 g0.04 g
This pack contains 8 servings--
