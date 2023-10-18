Cocomelon 20Cm Plush Assortment

Your child can squeeze, squish, and cuddle up with the CoComelon Little Plush assortment! This adorable plush collection is inspired by the popular and educational YouTube series, CoComelon! This fun assortment includes the iconic CoComelon logo, and J.J in 2 different styles- his onesie, or his favorite baby shark tee! The 20cm CoComelon Little Plush assortment is highly-detailed and sure to become a favourite in your home! Bring all of the CoComelon fun home with the Little Plush assortment!

Imagine your child squeezing their CoComelon Little Plush while watching and singing along to iconic CoComelon Nursery Rhymes!

1 CoComelon Little Plush Bring the CoComelon fun everywhere! These 20cm plush are the perfect size for your little one and great for on-the-go adventures! Comes in 3 styles- J.J. in his onesie, J.J. in his baby shark tee, and the iconic CoComelon logo!

Lower age limit

18 Months