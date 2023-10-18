We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Cocomelon 20Cm Plush Assortment
image 1 of Cocomelon 20Cm Plush Assortmentimage 2 of Cocomelon 20Cm Plush Assortmentimage 3 of Cocomelon 20Cm Plush Assortmentimage 4 of Cocomelon 20Cm Plush Assortment

Cocomelon 20Cm Plush Assortment

No ratings yet
Write a review

£7.00

£7.00/each

Please note that the products shown are an assortment, you could receive any one of the products shown.

Cocomelon 20Cm Plush Assortment
Your child can squeeze, squish, and cuddle up with the CoComelon Little Plush assortment! This adorable plush collection is inspired by the popular and educational YouTube series, CoComelon! This fun assortment includes the iconic CoComelon logo, and J.J in 2 different styles- his onesie, or his favorite baby shark tee! The 20cm CoComelon Little Plush assortment is highly-detailed and sure to become a favourite in your home! Bring all of the CoComelon fun home with the Little Plush assortment!
Imagine your child squeezing their CoComelon Little Plush while watching and singing along to iconic CoComelon Nursery Rhymes!
1 CoComelon Little PlushBring the CoComelon fun everywhere! These 20cm plush are the perfect size for your little one and great for on-the-go adventures!Comes in 3 styles- J.J. in his onesie, J.J. in his baby shark tee, and the iconic CoComelon logo!

Lower age limit

18 Months

View all Soft Toys

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here