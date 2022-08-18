We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Madagascan Vanilla Yogurt 150G

Tesco Finest Madagascan Vanilla Yogurt 150G
£0.70
£0.47/100g

Each pot (150g)

Energy
817kJ
195kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
9.7g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.3g

high

32%of the reference intake
Sugars
19.2g

medium

21%of the reference intake
Salt
0.12g

low

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 545kJ / 130kcal

Product Description

  • Madagascan vanilla yogurt.
  • Made with West Country milk by a family owned dairy
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Yogurt (Milk), Madagascan Vanilla Sauce (18%) [Water, Sugar, Cornflour, Glucose Syrup, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk (Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Milk Sugar), Flavourings, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Vanilla Powder], Sugar.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Made using British milk.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gEach pot (150g)
Energy545kJ / 130kcal817kJ / 195kcal
Fat6.5g9.7g
Saturates4.2g6.3g
Carbohydrate15.2g22.7g
Sugars12.8g19.2g
Fibre0.4g0.6g
Protein2.6g3.9g
Salt0.08g0.12g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
14 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Nice. Still a bit of an aftertaste.

5 stars

Nice. Still a bit of an aftertaste.

Tesco finest yoghurt

5 stars

Just love the tesco finest range

Scrumptious!

5 stars

I love all Tescos Finest yoghurts, but Vanilla is my favourite! They are thick and creamy , and delicious for breakfast topped with granola and fresh fruit . Try some chopped pecan nuts too !

very nice

4 stars

Delicious, smooth and very nice we love vanilla flavour

Creamy, nice to add your own fruit too.

4 stars

Very creamy, but not a lot of taste.

Give a try and you will be surprised

5 stars

It deserves the title Finest, well worth price tag, just like my Carmarthen branch to stock a few more flavours in the range. The lemon yoghurt is to die for, pure pleasure on the tongue, joint second are Strawberry/Raspberry. Wind the clock back four year's and I would be happy

Devine Yoghurt

5 stars

First time buying this but definitely not the last. Hard to believe that this is a yoghurt. The taste is really decadent. Lovely silky thick and creamy yoghurt rich with Vanilla. You can see the little specks throughout. A great quality product at a really reasonable price. Gorgeous stuff.

Wonderful taste of vanilla

5 stars

It is thick and creamy with great taste of vanilla

This yoghurt is lovely thick and creameriy

5 stars

This yoghurt is lovely thick and creameriy

Excellent product

5 stars

Excellent product Finest range yogurts are superb

