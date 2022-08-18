Tesco Finest Madagascan Vanilla Yogurt 150G

Nice. Still a bit of an aftertaste.
Tesco finest yoghurt
Just love the tesco finest range
Scrumptious!
I love all Tescos Finest yoghurts, but Vanilla is my favourite! They are thick and creamy , and delicious for breakfast topped with granola and fresh fruit . Try some chopped pecan nuts too !
very nice
Delicious, smooth and very nice we love vanilla flavour
Creamy, nice to add your own fruit too.
Very creamy, but not a lot of taste.
Give a try and you will be surprised
It deserves the title Finest, well worth price tag, just like my Carmarthen branch to stock a few more flavours in the range. The lemon yoghurt is to die for, pure pleasure on the tongue, joint second are Strawberry/Raspberry. Wind the clock back four year's and I would be happy
Devine Yoghurt
First time buying this but definitely not the last. Hard to believe that this is a yoghurt. The taste is really decadent. Lovely silky thick and creamy yoghurt rich with Vanilla. You can see the little specks throughout. A great quality product at a really reasonable price. Gorgeous stuff.
Wonderful taste of vanilla
It is thick and creamy with great taste of vanilla
This yoghurt is lovely thick and creameriy
Excellent product
Excellent product Finest range yogurts are superb