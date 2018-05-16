We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

E.Wedel Pawelek Milk Chocolate Bar With Creamy Filling 45G

£0.65
£1.44/100g

45 g

Energy
896kJ
214kcal
10.7%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1990 kJ

Product Description

  • Milk Chocolate Bar with Creamy Flavoured Filling
  • Pack size: 45G

Information

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate 50% (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whey (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers: Soya Lecithins and E 476, Flavouring), Sugar, Sweetened Condensed Milk, Vegetable Fat (Palm), Glucose Syrup, Alcohol (2, 1%), Dried Whole Milk, Dried Whey (from Milk), Humectant (Invertase), Flavourings, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Dried Cream (0, 01%), Milk Chocolate: Cocoa Solids 29% minimum, Milk Solids 14% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts, Nuts, Cereals (Gluten), Egg.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

Product contains 1 portion (45g)

Warnings

  • The product contains alcohol - not suitable for children and pregnant women.

Name and address

  • Lotte Wedel sp. z o.o.,
  • ul. Zamoyskiego 28/30,
  • 03-801 Warszawa,
  • Poland.

Return to

  • Lotte Wedel sp. z o.o.,
  • ul. Zamoyskiego 28/30,
  • 03-801 Warszawa,
  • Poland.
  • www.wedel.pl
  • www.czekolada.pl

Net Contents

45g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g45 g% */45 g*
Energy1990 kJ896 kJ10,7 %8 400 kJ
-475 kcal214 kcal2 000 kcal
Fat21 g9,5 g13,6 %70 g
of which saturates11 g5,0 g25,0 %20 g
Carbohydrate64 g28,7 g11,0 %260 g
of which sugars61 g27,3 g30,3 %90 g
Fibre1,2 g0,5 g--
Protein4,1 g1,8 g3,6 %50 g
Salt0,13 g0,06 g1,0 %6 g
Product contains 1 portion (45g)----
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)----

Safety information

The product contains alcohol - not suitable for children and pregnant women.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

very tasty, great filling

5 stars

very tasty, great filling

