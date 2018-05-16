E.Wedel Pawelek Milk Chocolate Bar With Creamy Filling 45G

very tasty, great filling
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1990 kJ
Milk Chocolate 50% (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whey (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers: Soya Lecithins and E 476, Flavouring), Sugar, Sweetened Condensed Milk, Vegetable Fat (Palm), Glucose Syrup, Alcohol (2, 1%), Dried Whole Milk, Dried Whey (from Milk), Humectant (Invertase), Flavourings, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Dried Cream (0, 01%), Milk Chocolate: Cocoa Solids 29% minimum, Milk Solids 14% minimum
Store in a cool, dry place.
45g ℮
|Typical Values
|100 g
|45 g
|% */45 g
|*
|Energy
|1990 kJ
|896 kJ
|10,7 %
|8 400 kJ
|-
|475 kcal
|214 kcal
|2 000 kcal
|Fat
|21 g
|9,5 g
|13,6 %
|70 g
|of which saturates
|11 g
|5,0 g
|25,0 %
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|64 g
|28,7 g
|11,0 %
|260 g
|of which sugars
|61 g
|27,3 g
|30,3 %
|90 g
|Fibre
|1,2 g
|0,5 g
|-
|-
|Protein
|4,1 g
|1,8 g
|3,6 %
|50 g
|Salt
|0,13 g
|0,06 g
|1,0 %
|6 g
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
The product contains alcohol - not suitable for children and pregnant women.
