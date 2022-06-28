We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Cheetos Cheese Puffs Snack 6 X 13G

4.2(12)
image 1 of Cheetos Cheese Puffs Snack 6 X 13G

£ 0.99
£1.27/100g

Each inner pack contains:

Energy
268kJ
64kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
4.1g

high

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.4g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.9g

medium

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.21g

high

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 268 kJ

Product Description

  • Cheese Flavour Corn Puffs
  • - Cheetos snacks are the much-loved cheesy treats that are fun for everyone!
  • - Cheese flavoured corns snacks that are baked not fried
  • - Family favourites, great for lunch and snacking
  • - 64 calories per pack
  • - No artificial colours or preservatives
  • - Suitable for vegetarians
  • - Much loved snacks born in the USA
  • Cheetos is a registered trademark © 2021
  • 64kcal 268kJ per pack
  • Baked not fried
  • No artificial colours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 78G

Information

Ingredients

Corn (Maize), Rapeseed Oil, Cheese Flavour [Whey Permeate (contains Milk), Dried Cheese (from Milk), Salt, Cheese Solids (from Milk), Dairy Solids (from Milk), Yeast Extract, Potassium Chloride, Acid (Lactic Acid), Flavour Enhancer (Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides), Colours (Paprika Extract, Annatto Norbixin), Natural Flavouring (contains Milk)]

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Soya, Wheat, Barley, Gluten, Celery, Mustard Contains: See highlighted ingredients

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

Each inner pack contains 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Cheetos,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Cheetos,

Return to

  • We're Here to Help!
  • UK 0800 274777
  • ROI 1800 509408
  • Weekdays 9am-5pm,
  • Cheetos Consumer Care,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Cheetos,
  • c/o Dublin 18,
  • D18 Y3Y9.

Net Contents

6 x 13g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 13g(%*) PackPer 100g
Energy268 kJ2059 kJ
-64 kcal (3%*)494 kcal
Fat4.1 g (6%*)31.9 g
of which saturates0.4 g (2%*)2.9 g
Carbohydrate6.0 g46.2 g
of which sugars0.9 g (1%*)7.2 g
Fibre0.0 g0.2 g
Protein0.7 g5.4 g
Salt0.21 g (3%*)1.58 g
Each inner pack contains 1 serving--
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
View all Multipack Crisps & Snacks

12 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Good quality snack very reasonable price.

5 stars

Good quality snack very reasonable price.

Tasty puff great for everyone

5 stars

Tasty puff great for everyone

Yummy cheesy snack

5 stars

Cheap and cheesy. And low calories too. Perfect snack!

Yummy and low calorie, what more can I say 👍

5 stars

Yummy and low calorie, what more can I say 👍

Nice and cheesey and the bags are quite full

5 stars

Nice and cheesey and the bags are quite full

We all love Cheetos in our house. Nice snack siz

5 stars

We all love Cheetos in our house. Nice snack size.

Very cheesy, love them

5 stars

Excellent value for money

great

5 stars

good quality and good value and very tasty

Packaging

3 stars

Love cheetos. But it definitely gets a low rating due to the amount of excess packaging used. Make the bags smaller and use paper bags and packaging.

Rather too dear for me

2 stars

These are like most other cheese puffs. But much more expensive. The plastic packaging is unnecessarily voluminous and the 6 packets are teeny. 13grams each. That's well below all the others. Moral of the story...don't buy branded?!

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

