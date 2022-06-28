Cheetos Cheese Puffs Snack 6 X 13G

Good quality snack very reasonable price.
Tasty puff great for everyone
Yummy cheesy snack
Cheap and cheesy. And low calories too. Perfect snack!
Yummy and low calorie, what more can I say 👍
Nice and cheesey and the bags are quite full
We all love Cheetos in our house. Nice snack siz
Very cheesy, love them
Excellent value for money
good quality and good value and very tasty
Packaging
Love cheetos. But it definitely gets a low rating due to the amount of excess packaging used. Make the bags smaller and use paper bags and packaging.
Rather too dear for me
These are like most other cheese puffs. But much more expensive. The plastic packaging is unnecessarily voluminous and the 6 packets are teeny. 13grams each. That's well below all the others. Moral of the story...don't buy branded?!