Guinness Beef & Onion Gravy Mix 35G

Guinness Beef & Onion Gravy Mix 35G
£1.00
£2.86/100g

Product Description

  • Beef & Onion Gravy Mix
  • This product is intended for purchase and enjoyment by people of legal purchase age for alcoholic beverages. Please remember to drink Guinness responsibly. Get the facts. Be Drinkaware Visit drinkaware.ie
  • A deliciously rich, luxuriously thick beef flavour gravy, with the familiar essence of Guinness to take your family favourite meals to the next level.
  • Have you tried our:
  • Chicken & Thyme Gravy Mix
  • The Guinness word and associated logos are trade marks of Diageo Ireland and are used under license.
  • Guinness® 2021. Produced under licence by: The Flava People
  • Stir, Pour, Enjoy
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 35G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Dried Glucose Syrup, Maize Starch, Natural Flavourings, Sugar, Salt, Barley Malt Extract, Dried Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Guinness® Powder (Maltodextrin, Guinness® Beer (Water, Malted Barley, Barley, Roasted Barley, Hops)), Dried Garlic, Puremami Powder (Maltodextrin, Smoked Yeast Extract, Mushroom Powder), Ground Black Pepper

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of: Soya, Milk, Celery, Mustard, Sulphur Dioxide For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry, dark place.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Cooking Instructions:
  • 1. Mix the sachet contents with 250ml of cold water in a small saucepan.
  • 2. Bring to the boil whilst stirring continuously, then simmer slowly until the gravy is thick and smooth.
  • 3. Ramp up the flavour with an extra splash of Guinness for a malty boost of magic.
  • 4. Drizzle generously over your roast dinner or favourite comfort food for that extra special finishing touch.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • The Flava People,
  • Harper Road,
  • Manchester,
  • M22 4XR.
  • TFP (Ireland) Ltd,

Return to

  • The Flava People,
  • Harper Road,
  • Manchester,
  • M22 4XR.
  • TFP (Ireland) Ltd,
  • 25 Herbert Place,
  • Dublin 2,
  • DO2 AY86.

Net Contents

35g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g of product as sold:
Energy (kJ/kcal)1417kJ/335kcal
Fat2.4g
of which saturates0.3g
Carbohydrate68.7g
of which sugars22.0g
Fibre4.1g
Protein7.6g
Salt10.63g
Great - Yummy - I used it for a beef casserolle

5 stars

Great - Yummy - I used it for a beef casserolle

Bit longer to make but worth it, tastes homemade

5 stars

Class, loved it

