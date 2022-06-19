Tropicana Sensations Pink Grapefruit Juice 850Ml

Its taste is inconstant, however, the seasonal cro
Its taste is inconstant, however, the seasonal crops caused it. The price has gone up dramatically in last couple months, therefore, I have no choice to wait while its price reduced.
The best quality and taste I have drank
Be in the pink with Tropicana Grapefruit
I have a glass of Tropicana Sensations Pink Grapefruit every morning with my breakfast, I prefer it to orange juice.
Excellent poroduct
Tropicana products are a very good standard.
Very healthy!
We always buy this and we really love it. Wish it came in bigger size and at a affordable price.
Super juice!
This is a lovely, refreshing juice which is neither too sweet nor too acidic. Recommended for anyone who likes a bit of tang with their breakfast - or gin, if you want something different!
Lovely fruity taste of pink grapefruit
Lovely change with breakfast, although I slightly prefer the golden grapefruit one which is not very often available or expensive