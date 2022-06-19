We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tropicana Sensations Pink Grapefruit Juice 850Ml

4.7(7)Write a review
image 1 of Tropicana Sensations Pink Grapefruit Juice 850Ml
£3.50
£0.41/100ml

Each 150ml serving contains

Energy
260kJ
61kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
12g

medium

13%of the reference intake
Salt
0g

low

0%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 173 kJ/41 kcal

Product Description

  • Pink Grapefruit Juice with Juicy Bits
  • Certified Carbon Neutral® packaging
  • CarbonNeutral.com
  • Enjoy Tropicana as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • - Turn up the taste with Tropicana Sensations Pink Grapefruit Pressed Fruit Juice
  • - Not from concentrate, Tropicana Sensations contains only pure juices and purees
  • - Each 150ml serving contains 42% of the recommended daily Vitamin C, which contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
  • - Just 150ml of juice provides 1 of your 5 daily portions of fruit and veg
  • - Enjoy a tantalisingly smooth blend of top quality fruits
  • - Help care for the environment and recycle me
  • - Certified carbon neutral packaging
  • A Brighter Day Every Day.
  • Shining a light on all the good things life has to offer starts with making positive choices.
  • From the day's first refreshing, vitamin-packed sip to quenching your desire for something a little extra special, Tropicana Sensations brings the goods.
  • That's because we select the highest-quality fruits that burst with the brightest flavours and create masterful blends to revitalise the senses. It's time to see the world as a glass half full.
  • After all, the more goodness you choose, the more positive you feel.
  • That's the power of goodness.
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C081801, This carton is certified according to the standards of the Forest Stewardship Council® and is made only from well managed forests and other controlled sources, www.fsc.org
  • Elopak
  • Pure-Pak® diamond
  • Tropicana is a registered trademark of Tropicana Products, Inc. © 2021
  • 100% Pure Pressed Fruit
  • Contains Vitamin C which contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
  • Not from Concentrate
  • 1 of your 5 a day fruit & veg servings per 150ml
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 850ML
  • Vitamin C which contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
  • Contains Vitamin C

Information

Ingredients

Pink Grapefruit Juice

Storage

Always store in your refrigerator.For best before date please see top of carton.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before serving and use within 5 days of opening.

Number of uses

1 serving = 150ml. This pack contains 5-6 servings

Name and address

  • Tropicana,
  • PO Box 6642,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8WZ.
  • PepsiCo Ireland Food and Beverages UC,
  • Dublin 18,

Return to

  • Tropicana,
  • PO Box 6642,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8WZ.
  • PepsiCo Ireland Food and Beverages UC,
  • Dublin 18,
  • D18 Y3Y9.
  • UK 0800 032 4460
  • RoI 1800 509 408

Net Contents

850ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 150ml (%*)
Energy173 kJ/41 kcal260 kJ/61 kcal (3%)
Fat0g0g (0%)
of which saturates0g0g (0%)
Carbohydrate8.1g12g
of which sugars†8.0g12g (13%)
Fibre0.7g1.1g
Protein0.6g1.0g
Salt0g0g (0%)
Vitamin C22mg (28%*)34mg (42%)
†Contains naturally occurring sugars--
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
1 serving = 150ml. This pack contains 5-6 servings--
View all Fresh Juice

7 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Its taste is inconstant, however, the seasonal cro

4 stars

Its taste is inconstant, however, the seasonal crops caused it. The price has gone up dramatically in last couple months, therefore, I have no choice to wait while its price reduced.

The best quality and taste I have drank

5 stars

The best quality and taste I have drank

Be in the pink with Tropicana Grapefruit

5 stars

I have a glass of Tropicana Sensations Pink Grapefruit every morning with my breakfast, I prefer it to orange juice.

Excellent poroduct

5 stars

Tropicana products are a very good standard.

Very healthy!

5 stars

We always buy this and we really love it. Wish it came in bigger size and at a affordable price.

Super juice!

4 stars

This is a lovely, refreshing juice which is neither too sweet nor too acidic. Recommended for anyone who likes a bit of tang with their breakfast - or gin, if you want something different!

Lovely fruity taste of pink grapefruit

5 stars

Lovely change with breakfast, although I slightly prefer the golden grapefruit one which is not very often available or expensive

