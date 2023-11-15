We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Lily's Kitchen Bedtime Biscuits For Dogs 80G

Lily's Kitchen Bedtime Biscuits For Dogs 80G

Lily's Kitchen Bedtime Biscuits For Dogs 80g
A delicious biscuit to give to your dog before bed to help with a blissful night's sleep. These tasty, crunchy biscuits are traditionally oven baked and made with the finest organic ingredients. We've added honey to help support the immune system as well as yoghurt to provide a source of good bacteria for gut health. You'll also find chamomile, known for its calming properties, to help soothe for bedtime. Sweet dreams, pup.
At Lily's Kitchen we believe pets are family. That's why our mission is to inspire pet parents everywhere to feed their furry family proper food. What's proper food you ask? Delicious, complete recipes packed full of freshly prepared, nutritious natural ingredients. Proper food is food you can trust, labelled honestly, made by people who care. We think cats and dogs need proper food to live healthy, happy lives doing what they do best; ruling the roost and drooling on your freshly mopped floor. Lily's Kitchen is proud to be the first pet food maker to certify as a B Corp, using business as a force for good.
By Appointment to HRH The Prince of Wales Manufacturer of Pet Food Lily's Kitchen Ltd London
Certified OrganicProper Food for DogsBaked TreatsNatural IngredientsWith Honey, Yoghurt, Chamomile & Passion FlowersBlissful bedtime biscuits to help aid a good night's sleepResealable for FreshnessVet approved recipe
Organic Light Rye Flour, Organic Oat Flour, Organic Oats, Organic Yoghurt (5%), Organic Sunflower Oil, Nutritional Yeast, Organic Honey (4%), Organic Chamomile (1%), Organic Passion Flower (1%)

Made in the UK

80g ℮

Daily Feeding Guidelines: One biscuit before bedtime. Always ensure there's a bowl of fresh water available for your dog.

