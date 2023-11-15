Lily's Kitchen Bedtime Biscuits For Dogs 80g

A delicious biscuit to give to your dog before bed to help with a blissful night's sleep. These tasty, crunchy biscuits are traditionally oven baked and made with the finest organic ingredients. We've added honey to help support the immune system as well as yoghurt to provide a source of good bacteria for gut health. You'll also find chamomile, known for its calming properties, to help soothe for bedtime. Sweet dreams, pup.

At Lily's Kitchen we believe pets are family. That's why our mission is to inspire pet parents everywhere to feed their furry family proper food. What's proper food you ask? Delicious, complete recipes packed full of freshly prepared, nutritious natural ingredients. Proper food is food you can trust, labelled honestly, made by people who care. We think cats and dogs need proper food to live healthy, happy lives doing what they do best; ruling the roost and drooling on your freshly mopped floor. Lily's Kitchen is proud to be the first pet food maker to certify as a B Corp, using business as a force for good.

Rinse - Recycle with Bags at Large Supermarket - Don't recycle at home

By Appointment to HRH The Prince of Wales Manufacturer of Pet Food Lily's Kitchen Ltd London

Certified Organic Proper Food for Dogs Baked Treats Natural Ingredients With Honey, Yoghurt, Chamomile & Passion Flowers Blissful bedtime biscuits to help aid a good night's sleep Resealable for Freshness Vet approved recipe

Pack size: 80G

Ingredients

Organic Light Rye Flour, Organic Oat Flour, Organic Oats, Organic Yoghurt (5%), Organic Sunflower Oil, Nutritional Yeast, Organic Honey (4%), Organic Chamomile (1%), Organic Passion Flower (1%)

Produce of

Made in the UK

Net Contents

80g ℮

Preparation and Usage