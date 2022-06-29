Primula Cheese & Chive Tube 140G

Ideal for any event.
A tasty Cheese spread that keeps fresh much longer than a tub due to the fact its a sealed tube,there are many flavors all of which I find tasty,lovely spread on bread crackers or even added to a recipe to create a sauce.A bit on the pricy side,but it does last longer.
Very tasty and keeps well once opened...
Always have this in my fridge...quick and easy snack with crackers or crunchy bread....
Absolutely delicious!!!!😍 I purchased some primula with chives last week for the first time in ages and the memories of my youth came flooding back! It reminded me of when I used to visit my mum in law as a teenager and she always made a pot of tea, put a table cloth on the dining table and got out a tube of primula cheese with crackers called 'biscuits for cheese". Me and my boyfriend sat there eating copious amounts of these delicious savories ,all washed down with cups of tea made the old fashioned way!! That was it, we fell in love and have been together for 50 years! I'm definitely ordering two more tubes of primula this week...and some crackers.😍😍!!
I grew up loving this cheese... Have they changed the formula in the last few years? Might try the other flavours again as I usually have them.
Often buy this, especially when it's on offer. Another hidden price rise however,10g less, same price. Why do manufacturers think we won't notice?
Love the creamy taste and easy way to use this product will definitely buy again
my partner and son absolutely love this cheese. both put it on toast or crackers or anything! go to for this flavour
Jacket potatoes are elevated by Primula. Flavour is second to none
This cheese is great for a hard cheese substitute so goes great when heating is involved. I love them.
Great taste. To be honest none if the Primula has disappointed me. All are tasty and great. I used on my sandwiches ( spread on bread- is amazing)