Primula Cheese & Chive Tube 140G

4.7(47)
Primula Cheese & Chive Tube 140G
£ 1.60
£11.43/kg

Product Description

  • Cheese Spread with Chives
  • Love to share
  • ...all our profits go to good causes!
  • ...we love to spread happiness, which is why all our profits go to good causes! For more info visit kavlitrust.com
  • For recipe ideas visit primula.co.uk
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • High in calcium
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 140G
  • High in calcium

Information

Ingredients

Cheese (56% Milk), Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Powder, Water, Emulsifying Salts (Sodium Phosphate, Triphosphates, Polyphosphates), Whey Powder (Milk), Modified Maize Starch, Chives (0.8%)

Allergy Information

  • Allergen Advice - see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Use By: Keep me in the fridge and eat me within 7 days of opening.

Produce of

Made using EU & Non EU Milk and Chives

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Primula Limited,
  • Tyne & Wear,
  • NE11 0ST.
  • O.Kavli AB,
  • Box 30,
  • 125 21 Älvsjö,

Return to

  • Primula Limited,
  • Tyne & Wear,
  • NE11 0ST.
  • Careline (+44) 0800 716 551

Net Contents

140g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 25g Squeeze
Energy946kJ237kJ
-227kcal57kcal
Fat16g4g
of which saturates10g2.5g
Carbohydrate9.6g2.4g
of which sugars2.2g0.6g
Protein11.3g2.8g
Salt2.9g0.7g
Calcium390mg (48.8%*NRV)98mg (12.3%*NRV)
*NRV = Nutrient Reference Value--
47 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Ideal for any event.

5 stars

A tasty Cheese spread that keeps fresh much longer than a tub due to the fact its a sealed tube,there are many flavors all of which I find tasty,lovely spread on bread crackers or even added to a recipe to create a sauce.A bit on the pricy side,but it does last longer.

Very tasty and keeps well once opened...

5 stars

Always have this in my fridge...quick and easy snack with crackers or crunchy bread....

Absolutely delicious!

5 stars

Absolutely delicious!!!!😍 I purchased some primula with chives last week for the first time in ages and the memories of my youth came flooding back! It reminded me of when I used to visit my mum in law as a teenager and she always made a pot of tea, put a table cloth on the dining table and got out a tube of primula cheese with crackers called 'biscuits for cheese". Me and my boyfriend sat there eating copious amounts of these delicious savories ,all washed down with cups of tea made the old fashioned way!! That was it, we fell in love and have been together for 50 years! I'm definitely ordering two more tubes of primula this week...and some crackers.😍😍!!

Not for me anymore

2 stars

I grew up loving this cheese... Have they changed the formula in the last few years? Might try the other flavours again as I usually have them.

It's shrunk!

4 stars

Often buy this, especially when it's on offer. Another hidden price rise however,10g less, same price. Why do manufacturers think we won't notice?

Love the creamy taste...

5 stars

Review from PRIMULA

Love the creamy taste and easy way to use this product will definitely buy again

my partner and son...

5 stars

Review from PRIMULA

my partner and son absolutely love this cheese. both put it on toast or crackers or anything! go to for this flavour

Jacket potatoes are...

5 stars

Review from PRIMULA

Jacket potatoes are elevated by Primula. Flavour is second to none

This cheese is great...

5 stars

Review from PRIMULA

This cheese is great for a hard cheese substitute so goes great when heating is involved. I love them.

Great taste. To be...

5 stars

Review from PRIMULA

Great taste. To be honest none if the Primula has disappointed me. All are tasty and great. I used on my sandwiches ( spread on bread- is amazing)

