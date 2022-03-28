We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Loyd Grossman No Added Sugar Red Lasagne Sauce 450G

4.9(29)Write a review
Loyd Grossman No Added Sugar Red Lasagne Sauce 450G
£2.50
£0.56/100g

Quarter of a jar (112g) contains

Energy
317kJ
76kcal
4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Tomato Sauce Made with Oregano & Basil for Lasagne
  • Made with naturally sweet tomatoes and onions, my vibrantly-flavoured lasagne sauce will help you create a crowd-pleasing meal with no added sugar
  • ® is a registered trade mark. Produced under licence by Premier Foods Group Ltd.
  • Red Lasagne Sauce
  • No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Full-flavoured sauce with sun-ripened tomatoes and fragrant oregano and basil
  • Perfect for a delicious home-made Lasagne that all the family will love
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 450G
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Tomato Purée (59%), Tomatoes, Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Onion Purée, Modified Maize Starch, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Dried Oregano, Sea Salt, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Basil, Ground Black Pepper

Allergy Information

  • May contain Sesame.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate and use within 3 days.BBE see side of cap

Preparation and Usage

  • Natural separation is possible so shake well before use.

Number of uses

This Jar Contains Approximately 4 Portions

Name and address

  Premier Foods ROI,
  PO Box No 13008,
  Dublin 1,
  Ireland.

Return to

  • Do Get in Touch
  • If you have any problems with my sauce please keep this jar and phone UK 0800 389 8548 or contact Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations. ROI phone - 1800 93 2814
  Premier Foods ROI,
  PO Box No 13008,
  Dublin 1,
  Ireland.

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy (kJ)281kJ
Energy (kcal)67kcal
Fat2.8g
Of which Saturates0.3g
Carbohydrate7.3g
Of which Sugars5.3g
Fibre2.0g
Protein2.2g
Salt0.71g
29 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Fab flavour and a fab healthy sauce for a quick di

5 stars

Fab flavour and a fab healthy sauce for a quick dinner.

Very rich tomato sauce, taste delicous and goes we

5 stars

Very rich tomato sauce, taste delicous and goes well with the grosman white-sauce Though I could not tell the difference between no-sugar vs normal sauces.

Better than dolmio. Actually has some flavour to i

5 stars

Better than dolmio. Actually has some flavour to it.

Delicious sauce

5 stars

Very Delicious, Rich and thick sauce, perfect alternative for healthy lasagne sauce, can't taste that it's no added sugar, perfect size and great taste

This sauce doesn't disappoint. I absolutely love t

5 stars

This sauce doesn't disappoint. I absolutely love the Lloyd Grossman range. It's my go to for sauce if I'm not making my own. Rich and full of flavour. I don't really notice that it's low sugar. It's actually my preference. I have tried other low sugar products and I've ended up resorted to making my own as they can be bland. I have tried the pizza sauce in this range so hoped the lasagne would be just as good. I will definitely be buy again when I need the convenience of a ready made sauce

This is one of the best lasagne sauces that I have

5 stars

This is one of the best lasagne sauces that I have tasted. It compares far better than some other low sugar and reduce dat sauces. I could taste the different vegetables

A healthier option with the same perfect taste.

5 stars

A healthier option with the same perfect taste.

Never used a Lloyd Grossman sauce before but I wil

5 stars

Never used a Lloyd Grossman sauce before but I will use again, same taste as a normal sauce but better for you, we made alot with it.

Very moreish I made lasagne with this and used it

5 stars

Very moreish I made lasagne with this and used it's White sauce aswell, i couldn't tell the difference in taste

This tasty, rich tomato lasagne sauce does not com

5 stars

This tasty, rich tomato lasagne sauce does not compromise on taste even though it is lower in sugar. I have tried similar low sugar products and this comes out top. I absolutely love lasagne, it is an indulgent dish and I love that I can make it that bit healthier with a sauce that is lower in sugar so I am all for that. I will definitely be buying again.

