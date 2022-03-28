Loyd Grossman No Added Sugar Red Lasagne Sauce 450G

Fab flavour and a fab healthy sauce for a quick di
Fab flavour and a fab healthy sauce for a quick dinner.
Very rich tomato sauce, taste delicous and goes well with the grosman white-sauce Though I could not tell the difference between no-sugar vs normal sauces.
Better than dolmio. Actually has some flavour to it.
Delicious sauce
Very Delicious, Rich and thick sauce, perfect alternative for healthy lasagne sauce, can't taste that it's no added sugar, perfect size and great taste
This sauce doesn't disappoint. I absolutely love the Lloyd Grossman range. It's my go to for sauce if I'm not making my own. Rich and full of flavour. I don't really notice that it's low sugar. It's actually my preference. I have tried other low sugar products and I've ended up resorted to making my own as they can be bland. I have tried the pizza sauce in this range so hoped the lasagne would be just as good. I will definitely be buy again when I need the convenience of a ready made sauce
This is one of the best lasagne sauces that I have tasted. It compares far better than some other low sugar and reduce dat sauces. I could taste the different vegetables
A healthier option with the same perfect taste.
Never used a Lloyd Grossman sauce before but I will use again, same taste as a normal sauce but better for you, we made alot with it.
Very moreish I made lasagne with this and used it's White sauce aswell, i couldn't tell the difference in taste
This tasty, rich tomato lasagne sauce does not compromise on taste even though it is lower in sugar. I have tried similar low sugar products and this comes out top. I absolutely love lasagne, it is an indulgent dish and I love that I can make it that bit healthier with a sauce that is lower in sugar so I am all for that. I will definitely be buying again.