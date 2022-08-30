Quorn Vegan Crunchy Fillet Burgers 2 Pack 190G

Dinner delicious with mash and peas
Dinner delicious with mash and peas
Great burgers
Great product with good taste and texture
Delicious
These taste like the KFC ones. Yum!
Great alternative to chicken - keep a pack handy.
I’m not vegetarian or vegan but wanted a veggie version of crispy chicken as not a fan of processed chicken. These fillets fit the bill. You can add flavourings just as you would on the chicken equivalent or leave plain. Use as you would chicken, leave whole or slice up in a wrap. These fillets are now a staple in the freezer.
The best veg burger
Lovely texture crunch coating mouthwatering filling. Barbecued and yummy in a brioche bun.
Not worth the extra calories
They were OK, no better than the regular crispy quorn fillets which are cheaper and contain less calories. Didn't seems any different to be honest so not worth the extra money or calories!
Tasty
Soft and tasty, may be a bit bland for some but it can always be added to. Very nice.
A great vegan alternative ‘chicken’ burger
Very good version of the vegan version of the chicken burger from the well known American fried chicken brand (apparently invented by a bearded military type who wore glasses. Great with fresh salad in a brioche bun. If you’re vegan or vegetarian, this is a great chicken burger option. Highly recommended.
Love them
these are one of my favourite meat replacements, the texture is just right I enjoy them on a vegan brioche bun with lettuce. I only wish they were cheaper however the quality does not disappoint:)
Tasty
These are very tasty and not too high in carbs.