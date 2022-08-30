We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Quorn Vegan Crunchy Fillet Burgers 2 Pack 190G

4.4(31)Write a review
Quorn Vegan Crunchy Fillet Burgers 2 Pack 190G

£3.00
£15.79/kg

£5 off when you spend £15 or more on selected Frozen foods. Enter eCoupon code GRKJJL at checkout (case sensitive). T&C's apply. Coupon valid for orders delivered or collected between 30/08/22 - 19/09/22

Per Burger (92g)

Energy
850kJ
204kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
11g

medium

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.9g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.8g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
1.3g

medium

21%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 923kJ/221kcal

Product Description

  • Vegan savoury flavour burgers, made with mycoprotein, coated in breadcrumbs
  • To discover delicious recipes made with Quorn products and to find out more about our approach to sustainable nutrition visit www.quorn.co.uk and get social with us!
  • Sustainable Nutrition
  • Quorn products are a source of protein because they contain Mycoprotein; a nutritious and sustainable protein source. Mycoprotein's footprint is certified by the Carbon Trust and has less impact on our planet's resources.
  • The vegan crunchy fillet burger is the king of takeaway with a crunchy coating it's totally tasty. Build your own burger, add some fries and taste it your way
  • Quorn® and the Quorn™ logo are trademarks belonging to Marlow Foods Ltd.
  • Tasty Vegan Fillet Burgers Coated in Our Signature Crunch!
  • High in Protein and Fibre
  • No Soy
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 190G
  • High in Protein
  • High in Fibre

Information

Ingredients

Mycoprotein (57%), Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Dextrose, Natural Flavourings, Water, Pea Fibre, Wheat Gluten, Potato Dextrin, Potato Protein, Pea Protein, Salt, Wheat Starch, Maize Starch, Spices: Black Pepper, Smoked Paprika Powder, Fennel, Herbs: Oregano, Thyme, Spice Extracts: Black Pepper, Capsicum, Turmeric, Stabiliser: Carrageenan, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Dried Yeast, Raising Agents: Ammonium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Turmeric, Yeast Extract, Herb Extracts: Oregano, Thyme, Origanum Oil

Allergy Information

  • There have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn® products, which contain mycoprotein. Mycoprotein is made with a member of the fungi/mould family. Mycoprotein is high in protein and fibre which may cause intolerance in some people. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen below -18°C. Do not refreeze once thawed.Best Before End: See Side of Pack

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
17-19 Min
Preheat oven and baking tray to 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7.
Cook on the middle shelf.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Pack. Recycle

Name and address

  • Quorn Foods,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.
  • Quorn Foods Sweden AB,

Return to

  • We're Here to Help
  • If you have any questions or comments please do get in touch https://www.quorn.co.uk or call us on 0345 602 9000
  • Quorn Customer Services,
  • Quorn Foods,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.

Net Contents

190g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(typical values as oven cooked) Per 100g(typical values as oven cooked) Per Burger
Energy923kJ/221kcal850kJ/240kcal
Fat12g11g
of which saturates2.1g1.9g
Carbohydrate14g13g
of which sugars1.9g1.8g
Fibre6.0g5.5g
Protein12g11g
Salt1.4g1.3g
Serves 2--
31 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Dinner delicious with mash and peas

5 stars

Dinner delicious with mash and peas

Great burgers

5 stars

Great product with good taste and texture

Delicious

5 stars

These taste like the KFC ones. Yum!

Great alternative to chicken - keep a pack handy.

5 stars

I’m not vegetarian or vegan but wanted a veggie version of crispy chicken as not a fan of processed chicken. These fillets fit the bill. You can add flavourings just as you would on the chicken equivalent or leave plain. Use as you would chicken, leave whole or slice up in a wrap. These fillets are now a staple in the freezer.

The best veg burger

5 stars

Lovely texture crunch coating mouthwatering filling. Barbecued and yummy in a brioche bun.

Not worth the extra calories

3 stars

They were OK, no better than the regular crispy quorn fillets which are cheaper and contain less calories. Didn't seems any different to be honest so not worth the extra money or calories!

Tasty

5 stars

Soft and tasty, may be a bit bland for some but it can always be added to. Very nice.

A great vegan alternative ‘chicken’ burger

5 stars

Very good version of the vegan version of the chicken burger from the well known American fried chicken brand (apparently invented by a bearded military type who wore glasses. Great with fresh salad in a brioche bun. If you’re vegan or vegetarian, this is a great chicken burger option. Highly recommended.

Love them

5 stars

these are one of my favourite meat replacements, the texture is just right I enjoy them on a vegan brioche bun with lettuce. I only wish they were cheaper however the quality does not disappoint:)

Tasty

5 stars

These are very tasty and not too high in carbs.

1-10 of 31 reviews

