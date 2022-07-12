Wicked Kitchen Chunky Chocolate Bar 150G

Just grim.
Just grim.
Actively revolting
Positively disgusting. Nasty taste, unlike any real chocolate I have ever eaten. Consistency of candle wax. After half a square, this went straight in the bin. I am astonished that the label says this rubbish is ‘made for Tesco’, when their normal own brand bars are excellent. Avoid!!!!!
Creamy Hunky Chunky Bar!
The quality of this chocolate beats any other vegan chocolate out there. And I've tried a few...Rich, dense and tastes like creamy chocolate! This is a hunky chunky bar and is great value. A repeat buy that keeps me and my sweet tooth happy!
Good cooking chocolate
Use for baking only
Cheap and nasty
This isn't really chocolate, more like that cheap imitation stuff you get at funfairs. Disgusting. I'm a chocoholic, but mine went in the bin -- not even good enough to save for desperate moments!
Wouldn’t buy this again
Remember those fake smarties you used to get in pick and mix. So exciting, but after the excitement, when you started eating them… they really weren’t smarties at all…the chocolate was so cheap and bad. This is a whole bar of that bad chocolate…please pick something else
Absolute chaos
Was looking forward to this as Wicked is usually dependable but this is completely awful. Tasteless and strangely soft texture.
Unpleasant!
Poor quality chocolate, tastes like cooking chocolate tbh or that awful mollys stuff. Total waste on money as its pretty unpleasant!
Must have
Amazing for cooking too made choc cookies vegan style
tasteless
Sorry ... was looking forward to this ... but it's quite tasteless.