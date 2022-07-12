We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Wicked Kitchen Chunky Chocolate Bar 150G

Wicked Kitchen Chunky Chocolate Bar 150G
£2.00
£1.34/100g

1/5 of a bar

Energy
709kJ
170kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
10.6g

high

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.4g

high

32%of the reference intake
Sugars
13.0g

high

14%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2364kJ / 567kcal

Product Description

  • Couverture chocolate.
  • Irresistibly smooth and chunky a Wickedly indulgent treat
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Cocoa Butter**, Isomaltooligosaccharide, Cocoa Mass**, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins). **Rainforest Alliance Certified TM. 

 

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk allergy sufferers because this allergen is present in the environment, For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Cocoa solids 47% minimum.Contains a source of glucose

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Wrap. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/5 of a bar (30g)
Energy2364kJ / 567kcal709kJ / 170kcal
Fat35.2g10.6g
Saturates21.4g6.4g
Carbohydrate59.1g17.7g
Sugars43.5g13.0g
Fibre1.6g0.5g
Protein2.6g0.8g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Just grim.

1 stars

Just grim.

Actively revolting

1 stars

Positively disgusting. Nasty taste, unlike any real chocolate I have ever eaten. Consistency of candle wax. After half a square, this went straight in the bin. I am astonished that the label says this rubbish is ‘made for Tesco’, when their normal own brand bars are excellent. Avoid!!!!!

Creamy Hunky Chunky Bar!

5 stars

The quality of this chocolate beats any other vegan chocolate out there. And I've tried a few...Rich, dense and tastes like creamy chocolate! This is a hunky chunky bar and is great value. A repeat buy that keeps me and my sweet tooth happy!

Good cooking chocolate

4 stars

Use for baking only

Cheap and nasty

1 stars

This isn't really chocolate, more like that cheap imitation stuff you get at funfairs. Disgusting. I'm a chocoholic, but mine went in the bin -- not even good enough to save for desperate moments!

Wouldn’t buy this again

1 stars

Remember those fake smarties you used to get in pick and mix. So exciting, but after the excitement, when you started eating them… they really weren’t smarties at all…the chocolate was so cheap and bad. This is a whole bar of that bad chocolate…please pick something else

Absolute chaos

1 stars

Was looking forward to this as Wicked is usually dependable but this is completely awful. Tasteless and strangely soft texture.

Unpleasant!

1 stars

Poor quality chocolate, tastes like cooking chocolate tbh or that awful mollys stuff. Total waste on money as its pretty unpleasant!

Must have

5 stars

Amazing for cooking too made choc cookies vegan style

tasteless

2 stars

Sorry ... was looking forward to this ... but it's quite tasteless.

