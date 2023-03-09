We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Bondi Sands Spf 50+ Lip Balm Coconut 10G

Bondi Sands Spf 50+ Lip Balm Coconut 10G

5(1)
Write a review

£5.00

£5.00/10g

Vegan

BONDI SANDS SPF 50+ LIP BALM COCONUT 10G
Summer is here!Enjoy a sun-soaked day the Bondi Sands way. Hydrate and soothe dry lips with our nourishing Toasted Coconut Lip Balm with SPF 50+
Bondi Sands is a registered trademark of Bondi Sands Pty Ltd.
The Australian tanSunscreen Lip CareSoothes, Hydrates and ProtectsAustralian MadeWith Shea Butter & Vitamin EReef friendlySulphate freeCruelty free and vegan
Pack size: 10G
Sulphate free

Ingredients

Ricinus Communis (Castor) Seed Oil, Octyldodecanol, Synthetic Beeswax, Microcrystalline Wax, Hydrogenated Polydecene, Cocoglycerides, Cetyl Palmitate, Butylene Glycol, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Octocrylene, Ethylhexyl Triazone, Aroma (Flavor), Triacontanyl Pvp, Peg-30 Dipolyhydroxystearate, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, BHA, Saccharin, Tocopheryl Acetate, Anisyl Alcohol

Produce of

Made in Australia

Net Contents

10g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Apply to lips as required.

View all Lip Balm

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here