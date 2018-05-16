We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Hearty Food Co. Curry Flavour Instant Noodles 100G

£0.32
£3.20/kg

1/2 of a pack

Energy
964kJ
230kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
10.5g

medium

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.0g

medium

25%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.3g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.42g

low

7%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Curry flavour instant noodles.
  • Twisty noodles with tasty curry flavour sauce
  • At HEARTY FOOD Co. we're all about tasty meals that'll bring smiles to your table. We take time and care creating recipes in our kitchens to help you dish up good food in yours perfect for keeping those hungry mouths happy. Tuck in
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Noodles [Wheat Flour, Palm Oil], Seasoning [Wheat Flour, Salt, Ginger, Turmeric, Maltodextrin, Coriander, Onion, Potassium Chloride, Flavourings, Cumin, Yeast Extract, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Garlic, Sugar, Chilli, Ginger Extract, Anise, Cayenne Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Fenugreek, Fennel].

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Place 300ml of boiling water in a saucepan. Break the noodle block into 3 or 4 pieces and place into the boiling water, boil for 3 minutes, then add sachet contents, stir and boil for about 1 minute until water is absorbed. Serve immediately and enjoy.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle at large supermarket Sachet. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g e

