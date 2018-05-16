Hearty Food Co. Curry Flavour Instant Noodles 100G

1/2 of a pack
- Energy
- 964kJ
-
- 230kcal
- 12%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 10.5g
- 15%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 5.0g
- 25%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.3g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.42g
- 7%of the reference intake
medium
medium
low
low
Product Description
- Curry flavour instant noodles.
- Twisty noodles with tasty curry flavour sauce
- At HEARTY FOOD Co. we're all about tasty meals that'll bring smiles to your table. We take time and care creating recipes in our kitchens to help you dish up good food in yours perfect for keeping those hungry mouths happy. Tuck in
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Noodles [Wheat Flour, Palm Oil], Seasoning [Wheat Flour, Salt, Ginger, Turmeric, Maltodextrin, Coriander, Onion, Potassium Chloride, Flavourings, Cumin, Yeast Extract, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Garlic, Sugar, Chilli, Ginger Extract, Anise, Cayenne Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Fenugreek, Fennel].
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Place 300ml of boiling water in a saucepan. Break the noodle block into 3 or 4 pieces and place into the boiling water, boil for 3 minutes, then add sachet contents, stir and boil for about 1 minute until water is absorbed. Serve immediately and enjoy.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Bag. Recycle at large supermarket Sachet. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
100g e
