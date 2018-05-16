New
Tony's Chocolonely Egg-Stra Special Mix Chocolate 255G
Product Description
- Belgian Fairtrade dark, dark milk, milk, and white chocolate easter eggs with pieces of hazelnut, nougat, caramel, almond and sea salt.
- Which is which?
- Red: milk chocolate, orange; milk chocolate caramel sea salt, yellow: milk chocolate almond honey nougat, light green: dark chocolate almond sea salt, dark green: milk chocolate hazelnut, light blue: dark milk, dark blue: dark chocolate, white: white.
- Crazy About Chocolate, Serious About People
- We're Tony's Chocolonely. We exist to end modern slavery and illegal child labour in the chocolate industry. Our vision is 100% slave-free chocolate. Not just our chocolate, but all chocolate world - wide. The choice is yours. Are you in?
- Fairtrade Foundation - Fairtrade cocoa, sugar and honey, Sugar with mass balance. Minimal 69%. Visit info.fairtrade.net/sourcing
- Fairtrade
- Mix of chocolate flavours
- Pack size: 255G
Information
Ingredients
Dark Chocolate: Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Milk Chocolate: Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Milk Chocolate Caramel Sea Salt: Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, 10% Caramel Pieces (Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cream (Milk), Butter (Milk)), 0.5% Sea Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), White Chocolate: Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Milk Chocolate Hazelnut: Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, 10% Hazelnuts, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Milk Chocolate Almond Honey Nougat: Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, 10% Nougat (Cane Sugar, Glucose Syrup, 2% Almonds, Potato Starch, 0.1% Honey, Cocoa Butter, Egg White), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Dark Milk Chocolate: Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Dark Chocolate Almond Sea Salt: Cocoa Mass, Sugar, 10% Almonds, Cocoa Butter, 0.5% Sea Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Cocoa Solids: 28% (White) / 32% (Milk) / 42% (Dark Milk) / 52% (Dark) minimum, Milk Solids: 18% minimum
Allergy Information
- In addition, all products may also contain: Milk, Gluten, Egg, Peanut and Nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep in a cool, dark and dry place, but not in the fridge,
Produce of
Made in Belgium with cocoa butter from Ivory Coast
Number of uses
Approx. 20 pieces
Name and address
- Tony's Chocolonely Ltd (UK),
- 36b Rosedale Road,
- Richmond,
- TW9 29X.
- Tony's Chocolonely Ltd (Ireland),
- Unit 101,
Return to
- Tony's Chocolonely Ltd (UK),
- 36b Rosedale Road,
- Richmond,
- TW9 29X.
- mailuk@tonyschocolonely.com
- Tony's Chocolonely Ltd (Ireland),
- Unit 101,
- Northwest Business Park,
- Ballycoolin,
- Dublin 15.
- mailire@tonyschocolonely.com
- Choco phone: +44 20 3787 4135
Net Contents
255g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 gram (average)
|Per serving (30g) (average)
|RI* per serving (average)
|Energy
|2283 kJ / 546 kcal
|685 kJ / 164 kcal
|8 %
|Fat
|34 g
|10 g
|15 %
|of which saturates
|20 g
|6 g
|30 %
|Carbohydrates
|51 g
|15 g
|6 %
|of which sugars
|49 g
|15 g
|16 %
|Protein
|7.0 g
|2.1 g
|4 %
|Salt
|0.27 g
|0.08 g
|1 %
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
