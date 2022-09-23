We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Quadruple Strength Lemon Squash No Added Sugar 1.5L

Write a review
Tesco Quadruple Strength Lemon Squash No Added Sugar 1.5L
£1.95
£0.13/100ml

One glass (300ml)

Energy
19kJ
4kcal
<1%of the reference intake
Fat
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.2g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.06g

low

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 6kJ / 1kcal

Product Description

  • Extra concentrated no added sugar whole lemon juice drink with sweeteners. Dilute to taste.
  • MORE CONCENTRATED = FEWER PLASTIC BOTTLES 40% fruit from concentrate Quadruple Strength. 100 Servings. 1 Tablespoon = 300ml Glass
  • Pack size: 1.5L

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Comminuted Lemon from Concentrate (40%), Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite), Stabiliser (Carboxymethylcellulose), Flavourings, Malic Acid.

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well and dilute to taste. Dilute 1 part squash to 19 parts water. 1 tablespoon (15ml) makes 300ml glass.

    Caution: Dilute with extra water for toddlers.

Number of uses

100 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Rinse/Cap on

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1.5litre e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne glass (300ml)
Energy6kJ / 1kcal19kJ / 4kcal
Fat<0.1g<0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate<0.1g0.2g
Sugars<0.1g0.2g
Fibre0g0g
Protein<0.1g<0.1g
Salt0.02g0.06g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When diluted according to instructions.--
30 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Ruined since becoming quad strength, It was ok bef

1 stars

Ruined since becoming quad strength, It was ok before as a ''cheap'' lemon drink but now it just makes me cough and gag if I put a little too much in. Im avoiding this from now on and getting one of the others

Tasty Lemon Squash (Strong!)

4 stars

Bought as a replacement for the double concentrated product that they no longer have. Very strong, so consequently very hard to get the right mixture, the double concentrated was much easier to work out.

Nothing quenches my thirst more than Tesco Triple

5 stars

Nothing quenches my thirst more than Tesco Triple Strength Lemon Squash and Sparkling Water.

It was lovely lemon taste not to sweet, but had to

5 stars

It was lovely lemon taste not to sweet, but had to remember not to put to much squash in the glass

Bought as a replacement for the double concentrate

5 stars

Bought as a replacement for the double concentrated product I usually have. It was an equally delicious and quenched my thirst effectively .

Of course its good

5 stars

I get through about 1.5 bottles a week so I guess I must like it!

This is good quality for value and very refreshing

4 stars

This is good quality for value and very refreshing mixed with sparkling water and kept in the fridge.

Great product

5 stars

It took a bit of getting used to the strength and how much to use, but it's really nice and will last for ages.

strong

3 stars

soooooo strong & hard to get strength right when pouring out

Refreshing

5 stars

Very good value lemon squash. Only a miniscule amount needed to make a very lemony drink.

1-10 of 30 reviews

