Tesco Quadruple Strength Lemon Squash No Added Sugar 1.5L

Ruined since becoming quad strength, It was ok bef
Ruined since becoming quad strength, It was ok before as a ''cheap'' lemon drink but now it just makes me cough and gag if I put a little too much in. Im avoiding this from now on and getting one of the others
Tasty Lemon Squash (Strong!)
Bought as a replacement for the double concentrated product that they no longer have. Very strong, so consequently very hard to get the right mixture, the double concentrated was much easier to work out.
Nothing quenches my thirst more than Tesco Triple
Nothing quenches my thirst more than Tesco Triple Strength Lemon Squash and Sparkling Water.
It was lovely lemon taste not to sweet, but had to
It was lovely lemon taste not to sweet, but had to remember not to put to much squash in the glass
Bought as a replacement for the double concentrate
Bought as a replacement for the double concentrated product I usually have. It was an equally delicious and quenched my thirst effectively .
Of course its good
I get through about 1.5 bottles a week so I guess I must like it!
This is good quality for value and very refreshing
This is good quality for value and very refreshing mixed with sparkling water and kept in the fridge.
Great product
It took a bit of getting used to the strength and how much to use, but it's really nice and will last for ages.
strong
soooooo strong & hard to get strength right when pouring out
Refreshing
Very good value lemon squash. Only a miniscule amount needed to make a very lemony drink.