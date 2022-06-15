We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Liver & Bacon 400G

Tesco Liver & Bacon 400G
£ 2.80
£7.00/kg
1/2 of a pack

Energy
923kJ
219kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
6.6g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.1g

low

11%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.7g

low

5%of the reference intake
Salt
0.97g

medium

16%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Lamb's liver in an onion gravy topped with sweet cure bacon.
  • Our team of chefs carefully prepare all our meals with ingredients you'd find in your own kitchen. These comforting British Classics are warming, satisfying and full of great flavour.
  • Classic Kitchen Tender sliced lamb's liver and sweet cure bacon in a rich gravy
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Lamb's Liver (43%) [Lamb Liver, Wheat Flour], Water, Onion, Sweetcure Bacon (4%)[Pork Belly, Water, Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Salt, Honey, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Chicken Extract, Wheat Flour, Tomato Purée, Cornflour, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Caramelised Sugar, Gelling Agent (Amidated Pectin), Salt, Vegetable Juice Concentrates [Carrot, Mushroom, Onion], Black Mustard Seed, Spirit Vinegar, Thyme, White Pepper.

Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: For best results oven heat. 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 25-30 mins. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Remove film lid for the last 5 minutes of heating to brown bacon. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 40-45 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Remove film lid for the last 5 minutes of heating to brown bacon. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: 800W/900W 5 mins 30 secs / 5 mins
Heat on full power. 3 mins (800W/900W)
Stand for 1 minute.
Heat for a further 2 mins 30 secs (800W) / 2 mins (900W)
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: 800W/900W 8 mins 30 secs / 8 mins
Heat on full power. 5 mins (800W)/(900W)
Stand for 1 minute.
Heat for further 3 mins 30 secs (800W) / 3 mins (900W)
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Produce of

Made using British and New Zealand lamb and British pork.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

23 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Very good

5 stars

Use for dinner with mixed vegetables very good 💯

Delicious

5 stars

Easy to cook and tastes delicious with very tender pieces of liver, plenty of gravy and definitely enough for two.

Good quality but need to check sell by dates.

5 stars

Tesco Liver & Bacon is very good quality for cost. Unfortunately I purchased 3 liver and Bacon last week, for a friend, I was very upset to find when I gave them to her that the date on which they had been delivered was the date on the food, this was not good, these items should not have been sent out in my delivery.

My husband loves it and according to him it’s a ve

5 stars

My husband loves it and according to him it’s a very tasty meal.

Tasty meal.

5 stars

Excellent tasty product, perfect with potatoes and vegetables or just chips. Would recommend.

Awful bacon

4 stars

The liver was very nice and tender and tasted lovely as did the gravy but the bacon let it down as it tasted horrible and smelt awful.

Brilliant.

5 stars

I was pleasantly surprised how nice this was, tasty and the liver was tender. Had it twice now.

Very good indeed.

5 stars

Very good indeed.

Great value, very tasty.

5 stars

I found it very tasty but I did find big for one person. I cooked it, ate half and put the other half in the freezer; I had it a week later

Very good, we love it, but mostly it’s unavailable

5 stars

Very good, we love it, but mostly it’s unavailable. Last order I thought I was on a winner and ordered 3 packs as it was on offer for a discount. So disappointed, I only got one. No good for a family meal. Comments please.

1-10 of 23 reviews

