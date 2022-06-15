Tesco Liver & Bacon 400G

Very good
Use for dinner with mixed vegetables very good 💯
Delicious
Easy to cook and tastes delicious with very tender pieces of liver, plenty of gravy and definitely enough for two.
Good quality but need to check sell by dates.
Tesco Liver & Bacon is very good quality for cost. Unfortunately I purchased 3 liver and Bacon last week, for a friend, I was very upset to find when I gave them to her that the date on which they had been delivered was the date on the food, this was not good, these items should not have been sent out in my delivery.
My husband loves it and according to him it’s a very tasty meal.
Tasty meal.
Excellent tasty product, perfect with potatoes and vegetables or just chips. Would recommend.
Awful bacon
The liver was very nice and tender and tasted lovely as did the gravy but the bacon let it down as it tasted horrible and smelt awful.
Brilliant.
I was pleasantly surprised how nice this was, tasty and the liver was tender. Had it twice now.
Very good indeed.
Great value, very tasty.
I found it very tasty but I did find big for one person. I cooked it, ate half and put the other half in the freezer; I had it a week later
Very good, we love it, but mostly it’s unavailable
Very good, we love it, but mostly it’s unavailable. Last order I thought I was on a winner and ordered 3 packs as it was on offer for a discount. So disappointed, I only got one. No good for a family meal. Comments please.