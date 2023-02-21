We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Tyskie Lager Beer 4 X 500Ml

4.2(4)Write a review
Tyskie Lager Beer 4 X 500Ml
£6.00
£3.00/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Beer
  • Pack size: 2000ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Barley Malt, Hops & Hop Extract

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

ABV

5.0% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store coldBest Before: See Base of Can

Name and address

  • Brewed and canned by:
  • Grolsche Bierbrouwerij,
  • Brouwerslaan 1,
  • 7548 XA Enschede,
  • The Netherlands.

Importer address

  • Asahi UK Ltd,
  • Asahi House,
  • 88-100 Chertsey Road,
  • Woking,
  • GU21 5BJ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Asahi UK Ltd,
  • Asahi House,
  • 88-100 Chertsey Road,
  • Woking,
  • GU21 5BJ,
  • UK.
  • UK Consumer Helpline +44 (0) 333 301 0223
  • www.asahibeer.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

4 x 500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(per 100 ml)
Energy181 kJ/43 kcal
Fat0 g
of which Saturates0 g
Carbohydrate3.2 g
of which Sugars0.9 g
Protein0.6 g
Salt<0.01 g
View all Beer - Lager

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

4 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Tyskie Lager

5 stars

Tyskie Lager

Best quality beer

5 stars

One of the best beers I have tasted crisp and fresh. Would recommend.

An excellent brew

5 stars

An excellent brew

Watered down nowadays, so less flavour IMO

2 stars

This used to be my go-to lager when it was 5.4% ABV. But they've reduced the ABV to 5.0%, and in doing so it's lost a lot of its depth of flavour IMO. It's also now competing directly with other 5.0% ABV lagers like San Miguel, Heineken & Kronenburg 1664, all of which taste nicer and are cheaper in price than Tyskie. I mean, it's not even brewed in Poland now, it's brewed in Holland under licence

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here