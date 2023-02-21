Tyskie Lager Beer 4 X 500Ml

Tyskie Lager
Best quality beer
One of the best beers I have tasted crisp and fresh. Would recommend.
An excellent brew
Watered down nowadays, so less flavour IMO
This used to be my go-to lager when it was 5.4% ABV. But they've reduced the ABV to 5.0%, and in doing so it's lost a lot of its depth of flavour IMO. It's also now competing directly with other 5.0% ABV lagers like San Miguel, Heineken & Kronenburg 1664, all of which taste nicer and are cheaper in price than Tyskie. I mean, it's not even brewed in Poland now, it's brewed in Holland under licence