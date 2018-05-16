Bear Yoyo Banana Fruit Rolls 5X20g
New
Product Description
- Gently baked fruit rolls with apple, pear and banana.
- Win! Go Ape daily tickets & prizes
- BEAR & Go Ape are giving away a Go Ape Treetop Adventure for 2 and an adventure kit every day!
- Plus - 5 lucky winners will win a years' supply of Go Ape Treetop Adventures & BEAR snacks!
- There's More! 12 limited edition BEAR cards to collect!
- To be entered into the daily prize draw and for your chance to win, visit www.bearsnacks.co.uk/goape
- GB. 18+. Purchase necessary. Retain packaging to claim prizes. Purchase any promotional pack of BEAR Yoyos, Xtreme, Smoothie or Giant yoyos and then vsit www.bearsnacks.co.uk/goape and fill out the online form between 01/05/2022 & 31/08/2022 to be entered into the daily price draw. Prizes: 123 x Go Ape Treetop Adventure vouchers for two BEAR & Go Ape adventure kits. Five winners wil receive up to 12 pairs of Go Ape Treetop Aderture Adventure tickets and a year's supply of hampers from BEAR Snacks. For full ts&cs visit www.bearsnacks.co.uk/goape/terms. lnternet access reguired.
- Max 1 entry per household per day. Max 1 x Prize per person. Promoter: Urban Hresh Foods Ltd.
- What's in your pack of yoyos?
- 2 high fibre real fruit rolls
- Gently baked for natural goodness & real flavour + a real fun BEAR card to keep, trade & collect
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Paper from responsible sources, FSC® C012293, www.fsc.org
- Real beautiful
- 1 of your 5 a day!
- No added sugar - Contains naturally occurring sugars
- 56 kcal per 2 rolls
- Absolutely nothing else
- Gluten and Nut free
- Real Fruit, Flavour and Fun!
- 100% Natural Ingredients
- Never from Concentrates
- Vegan friendly
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 100G
- No added sugar
Information
Ingredients
Apples (54%), Pears (34%), Bananas (12%)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool & dry place
Preparation and Usage
- How do you eat your yoyo?
- Unroll and chew it?, Chomp it?, Tear it?, Pop it?
Recycling info
Box. Recycle Card. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Name and address
- UK: BEAR,
- The Big Cave,
- Deepest Darkest Woods,
- PO Box 1311,
- St. Albans,
- AL1 9FL.
Return to
- BEAR,
- The Big Cave,
- Deepest Darkest Woods,
- PO Box 1311,
- St. Albans,
- AL1 9FL.
- Give us a growl
- bear.uk@bearsnacks.com
- www.BEARsnacks.co.uk
Net Contents
5 x 20g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per portion (20g)
|Energy
|1170 kJ
|234 kJ
|-
|280 kcal
|56 kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|63g
|13g
|of which sugars*
|42g
|8.4g
|Fibre
|10g
|2.0g
|Protein
|1.9g
|0.4g
|Salt
|0g
|0g
|*Contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.