Bol Mediterranean Pesto Pasta Fresh Vegetable Pot 345G

£ 3.25
£9.43/kg

Product Description

  • Cooked pasta, chargrilled peppers and slow roasted tomatoes with a creamy basil pesto sauce
  • BOL is now proudly a certified B corp company. Which means we believe in using business as a force for good. To find out more visit bolfoods.com/bcorp
  • Eat as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • Like most people I grew up being told to eat more veg. It turns out my Mum was right. The facts are that vegetables, wholegrains and pulses not only taste amazing but are better for our wellbeing and kinder to the planet.
  • Since 2015, we've been on a mission to make it easy for everyone to enjoy eating more plants. No preaching. No judgement. Just plants, made delicious.
  • Paul, Founder
  • Fresh Veg Pot
  • Per veg pot: 1 of your 5-a-day
  • Source of protein 13g
  • 416 kcal per veg pot
  • With slow-roasted tomatoes & chargrilled peppers
  • Proud to Use Wonky Veg
  • Low in saturated fat
  • Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
  • Pack size: 345G
Information

Ingredients

Cooked Pasta (43% (Durum Wheat Semolina, Water, Rapeseed Oil), Cannellini Beans, Water, Cabbage, Chickpea Water (Water, Firming Agent: Calcium Chloride), Spinach, Slow Roasted Tomatoes (3%) (Slow Roasted Tomatoes, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Garlic, Oregano), Red Onion, Chargrilled Peppers (Red Pepper, Yellow Pepper), Courgette, Rapeseed Oil, Basil, Cornflour, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Basil Paste (Basil, Sunflower Oil, Salt Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid), Salt, Sugar, Dijon Mustard (Water, Mustard Seeds, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid), Roasted Garlic Purée, Onion Granules, Tapioca Starch, White Pepper

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Use by: see lid. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, eat within 24 hours. Not suitable for freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Microwave in 3 minutes or eat cold
After opening, place the lid on loosely
Heat for 2 mins, then stir. Heat for a final minute, then rest
Remove lid carefully and enjoy

Hob
Instructions: Pour into a saucepan with 2 tbsp water & stir on a low/med heat for 6-8 mins until hot
Pour into a bowl. When you've finished please re-use your pot

Preparation and Usage

  • Eat hot or cold

Name and address

  • BOL,
  • The Veg Pad,
  • 5 Merchant Square,
  • London,
  • W2 1AY,
  • UK.

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper BOLRI* per BOL
Energy kJ508175221%
Energy kcal12141621%
Fat3.5g12.2g17%
of which saturates0.3g1.1g6%
Carbohydrate17.7g61.0g24%
of which sugars3.0g10.4g12%
Fibre1.4g5.0g
Protein**3.9g13.3g27%
Salt0.37g1.28g21%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
**This BOL is a source of protein which contributes to the maintenace of muscle mass---
6 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Bland

2 stars

Didn’t taste anything like pesto to me, found it very bland.

Not nice

1 stars

My son tried this first and did not like it, I thought he was just being 'fussy' so I tried to eat it. It was awful, strong smell and taste of vinegar, hard cabbage pieces, soggy courgette. would not recommend.

Tasty and delicious!

5 stars

My definite favourite of the many Bol noodle and rice pots I've tried. A really strong, delicious taste of pesto with a nice mix of veg and beans (no hard end bits of cabbage I have found with other pots, for example). Now to try the other pasta flavours!

Really delicious. Would definitely buy again for a

5 stars

Really delicious. Would definitely buy again for a quick lunch.

So tasty!

5 stars

This is my new lunch fav, much more nutritious than other pasta options and great to have a pasta without loads of cheese. Can't believe how indulgent the pesto tastes I'm addicted!

Fresh and delicious

5 stars

Fresh, creamy, delicious - this was just perfect! Love the addition of the slow roasted tomatoes too - will be buying again!

