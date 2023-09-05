L'oreal Elvive Dream Lengths Conditioner 90ml

L'Or/P Elvive Dream Lengths Conditioner 90ml For more long hair tips, visit www.loreal-paris.co.uk

- Fulfill Your Long Hair Goals: Dream Lengths Detangling Conditioner works in affinity with the hair fibre from root to tip for stronger, healthier looking hair. Don't let tangles win! Achieve your long hair goals with our long hair routine. Start with our Dream Lengths Shampoo followed by our Dream Lengths Conditioner, No Haircut Cream, Saviour Hair Mask and Frizz Killer Serum. - Caring Formula: enriched with a cocktail of vegetal keratin, hair vitamins and castor oil in a formula that nourishes long, damaged hair. - Suitable For Long, Damaged Hair: Ideal for long, damaged hair types. It detangles hair and helps strengthen lengths to prevent hair breakage*, whilst nourishing with hair vitamins to keep long hair looking shiny. Dreaming of beautiful long hair, but struggling to achieve your dream lengths? Follow our secret to fulfil your long hair goals. Our Detangling Conditioner works in affinity with the hair fibre from root to tip for stronger, healthier looking lengths. Don't let tangles win! Our formula is enriched with a cocktail of Hair Vitamins: - Vegetal Keratin - Hair Vitamins - Castor Oil It detangles hair and helps strengthen lengths to prevent hair breakage*, whilst nourishing to keep long hair looking shiny. More sustainable *Instrumental test after application of Dream Lengths Shampoo and Conditioner

Care for your hair and the planet with the UK's No. 1

Pack size: 90ML

Ingredients

1199551 A, Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Dicetyldimonium Chloride, Cetrimonium Chloride, Niacinamide, Ricinus Communis Seed Oil / Castor Seed Oil, Sodium Benzoate, Hydroxycitronellal, Hydroxypropyltrimonium Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Phenoxyethanol, Steareth-6, Acetic Acid, PEG-100 Stearate, Trideceth-10, Trideceth-3, Trisodium HEDTA, Chlorhexidine Digluconate, Dimethicone, Limonene, Panthenol, Benzyl Salicylate, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Isopropyl Alcohol, Amodimethicone, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Tartaric Acid, Geraniol, Cetyl Esters, Citronellol, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. C214649/1)

Net Contents

90ml

Preparation and Usage