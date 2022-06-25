Vfc Original Recipe Vegan Fried Chicken Fillets 220G

outstanding Flavour
The Best Vegan Southern fried by far !! We Love It!!
Can't believe it's not meat.
Amazing product, the thickness makes it hard to believe its not meat. Very tasty and great texture.
Definitely buying this again!
Cooks amazingly in an air fryer! Really good for that crispy hit
Really tasty alternative
Review from VFC
I had this in a burger with sauce and cheese, I am not veggie so don't usually have vegan chicken but I was surprised how tasty this was! I would recommend for all and definitely will be buying it again.
Surprisingly Tasty
Review from VFC
These were suprisingly tasty and had a real chicken like texture meaning we didn't miss having actual chicken.
Tastes great
Review from VFC
Great taste and nice texture we really enjoyed these vegan fried chicken fillets, they made a nice change to our regular meals, the texture was good and not soft and mushy, they have good seasoning and went down a treat
Surprisingly good!
Review from VFC
Taste surprisingly good. Delicious and texture like chicken when took the first bite. Didn't expect it taste so good for plant-based meat.
not a vegetarian but thought would try...
Review from VFC
im not a vegetarian or vegan and do love a good slice of meat or a chicken leg.. but though would try these as a healthier alternative. They are not to bad to be fair. Nice crispy exterior and i was pretty shocked at how close to proper chicken they actually tasted. Very similiar and would say if you were a vegan then deffo worth a try. Can see them being very popular with kids.
Great taste!
Great taste!
Tasty
Review from VFC
I was sceptical being a lover of meat. I was however pleasantly surprised by how crunchy and tasty these were. Taste wise very similar to KFC. Although they were very nice I have no desire to turn vegan.