Vfc Original Recipe Vegan Fried Chicken Fillets 220G

£ 3.00
£13.64/kg

Product Description

  • Chicken-style pieces made from a blend of wheat and soya protein in a southern fried corn flake coating.
  • Our Sit-Down Protest
  • Ours is an act of positive rebellion against a system that has brought us climate change, environmental destruction, and factory farming. Our way to dismantle this destructive system is with delicious, feel-good food.
  • This is our sit-down protest.
  • VFC and the VFC logo are registered trademarks of VFC Foods Ltd
  • In a crispy southern fried corn flake coating
  • A Tasty
  • High in Protein
  • Revolutionary for Vegans - Carnivore Friendly
  • Pack size: 220G
  • High in Protein

Information

Ingredients

Water, Wheat Protein (9.8%), Rapeseed Oil, Maize, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Wheat Flour, Wheat Gluten, Wheat Starch, Soya Protein Isolate (1.6%), Salt, Spices (contains Mustard), Flavouring (contains Soya), Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Thickener (Methylcellulose), Pea Starch, Pea Fibre, Yeast Extract, Sugar, Potato Starch, Dextrose, Barley Malt Extract, Herbs, Celery, Leek Powder

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at - 18°C or below. Do not refreeze after defrosting.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: For best results always cook from frozen. Remove all packaging. Preheat oven to 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas Mark 6. Place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven for 20-22 minutes, turning occasionally.
Important: All cooking appliances vary; these instructions are guidelines only. Please check food is cooked until piping hot.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 portions

Recycling info

Pack. Recyclable

Name and address

  • VFC Foods Ltd,
  • Unit 11,
  • York Business Park,
  • Rose Avenue,
  • York,
  • Y026 6RU.

Net Contents

220g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(As Sold) Per 100g
Energy900kJ /
-215kcal
Fat9.0g
Of which: Saturates0.6g
Carbohydrate20g
Of which: Sugars1.2g
Fibre3.2g
Protein15g
Salt1.7g
outstanding Flavour

5 stars

The Best Vegan Southern fried by far !! We Love It!!

Can't believe it's not meat.

5 stars

Amazing product, the thickness makes it hard to believe its not meat. Very tasty and great texture.

Definitely buying this again!

5 stars

Cooks amazingly in an air fryer! Really good for that crispy hit

Really tasty alternative

5 stars

Review from VFC

I had this in a burger with sauce and cheese, I am not veggie so don't usually have vegan chicken but I was surprised how tasty this was! I would recommend for all and definitely will be buying it again.

Surprisingly Tasty

4 stars

Review from VFC

These were suprisingly tasty and had a real chicken like texture meaning we didn't miss having actual chicken.

Tastes great

5 stars

Review from VFC

Great taste and nice texture we really enjoyed these vegan fried chicken fillets, they made a nice change to our regular meals, the texture was good and not soft and mushy, they have good seasoning and went down a treat

Surprisingly good!

4 stars

Review from VFC

Taste surprisingly good. Delicious and texture like chicken when took the first bite. Didn't expect it taste so good for plant-based meat.

not a vegetarian but thought would try...

4 stars

Review from VFC

im not a vegetarian or vegan and do love a good slice of meat or a chicken leg.. but though would try these as a healthier alternative. They are not to bad to be fair. Nice crispy exterior and i was pretty shocked at how close to proper chicken they actually tasted. Very similiar and would say if you were a vegan then deffo worth a try. Can see them being very popular with kids.

Great taste!

5 stars

Great taste!

Tasty

5 stars

Review from VFC

I was sceptical being a lover of meat. I was however pleasantly surprised by how crunchy and tasty these were. Taste wise very similar to KFC. Although they were very nice I have no desire to turn vegan.

