Hershey's Cookie 'N' Cream White Chocolate 90G
Product Description
- White Chocolate Flavour Candy (81%) with Cookies (19%)
- If you love the flavour of white chocolate and cookies, then you’ll love Hershey's Cookies and Crème Block.
- 25% More Cookies
- Pack size: 90G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Sunflower, Palm Kernel), Skimmed Milk Powder, Corn Syrup Solids, Wheat Flour, Lactose (Milk), Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Milk Powder, Raising Agent (E500ii), Cocoa Mass, Flavourings, *Compared to previous recipe (15% Cookies)
Allergy Information
- May contain Almonds and Hazelnuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, please see ingredients highlighted in bold.
Storage
To keep this product in perfect condition. Store in a cool and dry place (13°C-18°C) and consume before the date given.
Name and address
- Manufactured by:
- Hershey Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.,
- No. 1, Jalan Kargo 3,
- Senai Airport City,
- 81400 Senai,
- Johor,
Importer address
- Euro Food Brands,
- 1 Kimbell Mews,
- NN2 8XB.
Return to
- Questions or comments? www.askhershey.com
- Euro Food Brands,
- 1 Kimbell Mews,
- NN2 8XB.
Net Contents
90g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|2185 kJ/522 kcal
|Total Fat
|26 g
|of which saturated fat
|16 g
|Carbohydrate
|65 g
|of which sugar
|48.2 g
|Protein
|5.5 g
|Salt
|0,34 g
