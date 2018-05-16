We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Hershey's Cookie 'N' Cream White Chocolate 90G

Hershey's Cookie 'N' Cream White Chocolate 90G

£0.99
£1.10/100g

Product Description

  • White Chocolate Flavour Candy (81%) with Cookies (19%)
  • If you love the flavour of white chocolate and cookies, then you’ll love Hershey's Cookies and Crème Block.
  • 25% More Cookies
  • Pack size: 90G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Sunflower, Palm Kernel), Skimmed Milk Powder, Corn Syrup Solids, Wheat Flour, Lactose (Milk), Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Milk Powder, Raising Agent (E500ii), Cocoa Mass, Flavourings, *Compared to previous recipe (15% Cookies)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Almonds and Hazelnuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, please see ingredients highlighted in bold.

Storage

To keep this product in perfect condition. Store in a cool and dry place (13°C-18°C) and consume before the date given.

Name and address

  • Manufactured by:
  • Hershey Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.,
  • No. 1, Jalan Kargo 3,
  • Senai Airport City,
  • 81400 Senai,
  • Johor,

Importer address

  • Euro Food Brands,
  • 1 Kimbell Mews,
  • NN2 8XB.

Return to

  • Questions or comments? www.askhershey.com
  • Euro Food Brands,
  • 1 Kimbell Mews,
  • NN2 8XB.

Net Contents

90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy2185 kJ/522 kcal
Total Fat26 g
of which saturated fat16 g
Carbohydrate65 g
of which sugar48.2 g
Protein5.5 g
Salt0,34 g
