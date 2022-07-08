John Frieda Frizz Ease All In 1 Extra Strength Serum 50Ml

J/F FRIZZ EASE ALL IN 1 EX STH SERUM 50ML

Heat and humidity are no match for this iconic John Frieda smoothing serum - get ready to experience smooth, shiny, frizz-free hair in seconds. This powerful multi-tasking serum for thick, coarse hair smooths frizz, protects against heat, repels humidity, hydrates and adds shine. Expertly-formulated with argan, coconut and moringa oil, this serum nourishes and protects thick, frizzy hair without weighing it down. Transform your hair from frizzy to fabulous instant long-lasting smoothness. The new formula can be used on wet or dry hair, with enhanced spreadability and quick absorption, and during any part of your styling routine. The bottle and box are widely recyclable, made with 50% less plastic and made with 45% recycled material. (*vs prior serum packaging)

John Frieda®

- Provides 72-hour frizz protection - Resists 90% humidity - Heat protection up to 220°C - Safe for colour-treated hair - Vegan friendly formula

Pack size: 50ML

Ingredients

Dimethicone, Dimethiconol, Parfum, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Cocos Nucifera Oil, Moringa Oleifera Seed Oil, Tocopherol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

Made in Germany

Net Contents

50ml ℮

Preparation and Usage