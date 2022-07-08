We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

John Frieda Frizz Ease All In 1 Extra Strength Serum 50Ml

4.9(36)
£8.00

£16.00/100ml

Vegan

J/F FRIZZ EASE ALL IN 1 EX STH SERUM 50ML
Heat and humidity are no match for this iconic John Frieda smoothing serum - get ready to experience smooth, shiny, frizz-free hair in seconds.This powerful multi-tasking serum for thick, coarse hair smooths frizz, protects against heat, repels humidity, hydrates and adds shine.Expertly-formulated with argan, coconut and moringa oil, this serum nourishes and protects thick, frizzy hair without weighing it down. Transform your hair from frizzy to fabulous instant long-lasting smoothness. The new formula can be used on wet or dry hair, with enhanced spreadability and quick absorption, and during any part of your styling routine.The bottle and box are widely recyclable, made with 50% less plastic and made with 45% recycled material. (*vs prior serum packaging)
John Frieda®
- Provides 72-hour frizz protection- Resists 90% humidity- Heat protection up to 220°C- Safe for colour-treated hair- Vegan friendly formula
Pack size: 50ML

Ingredients

Dimethicone, Dimethiconol, Parfum, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Cocos Nucifera Oil, Moringa Oleifera Seed Oil, Tocopherol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

Made in Germany

Net Contents

50ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

For wet hair application: Use sparingly, dispense 1 pump of serum into palm and rub hands together. Spread evenly through hair, avoiding roots. Use more or less depending on hair length and thickness, and do not rinse out.For dry hair application: Reduce usage amount and apply to target areas only.

