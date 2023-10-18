Bondi Sands Fragrance Free Spf30 Spray 193Ml

BONDI SANDS F/F SPF30 SPRAY 193ML

Enjoy a sun-soaked day the Bondi Sands way with our SPF 30 Sunscreen Spray. Providing UVA & UVB protection, our fragrance free formula is non-greasy, fast absorbing and gentle on the skin. Developed to be water resistant for up to four hours so you can step into the sun with confidence.

The Australian tan High Protection With Vitamin E Non-Greasy Reef Friendly Australian made Sulphate free Cruelty free High Protection UVB, UVB

Pack size: 193ML

Ingredients

Dimethyl Ether, Aqua (Water), Homosalate, Octocrylene, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Cera Alba (Beeswax), Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Cetyl Dimethicone, Cocoglycerides, Glycerin, PEG-15 Cocamine, PEG-40 Stearate, Phenoxyethanol, Saccharide Isomerate, Hexadecene, Chlorphenesin, Disodium EDTA, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, Tocopheryl Acetate, Aloe Barbadensis Extract, Triethanolamine, BHT, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate

Net Contents

160g ℮

Preparation and Usage