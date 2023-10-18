We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Bondi Sands Fragrance Free Spf30 Spray 193Ml

Bondi Sands Fragrance Free Spf30 Spray 193Ml

No ratings yet
Write a review

£9.00

£4.66/100ml

BONDI SANDS F/F SPF30 SPRAY 193ML
Enjoy a sun-soaked day the Bondi Sands way with our SPF 30 Sunscreen Spray. Providing UVA & UVB protection, our fragrance free formula is non-greasy, fast absorbing and gentle on the skin. Developed to be water resistant for up to four hours so you can step into the sun with confidence.
Bondi Sands is a registered trademark of Bondi Sands Pty Ltd.
The Australian tanHigh ProtectionWith Vitamin ENon-GreasyReef FriendlyAustralian madeSulphate freeCruelty freeHigh Protection UVB, UVB
Pack size: 193ML

Ingredients

Dimethyl Ether, Aqua (Water), Homosalate, Octocrylene, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Cera Alba (Beeswax), Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Cetyl Dimethicone, Cocoglycerides, Glycerin, PEG-15 Cocamine, PEG-40 Stearate, Phenoxyethanol, Saccharide Isomerate, Hexadecene, Chlorphenesin, Disodium EDTA, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, Tocopheryl Acetate, Aloe Barbadensis Extract, Triethanolamine, BHT, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate

Net Contents

160g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Step 1. Shake well before use.Step 2. Apply liberally and evenly to all unprotected areas 15 to 20 minutes before exposure to the sun.Step 3. Re-apply every 2 hours or more often when sweating and after swimming, exercise or towel drying.

View all Sun Cream & After Sun

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here