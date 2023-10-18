Pedigree Christmas Stocking Dog Treats 367G

Dentastix™ - Complementary pet food for dogs over 4 months. Tasty Minis Chewy Cubes Chicken and Duck Flavour, Jumbone™ Beef and Poultry Flavour and Rodeo™ Turkey Flavour - Complementary pet food for adult dogs.

Share the love with your furry pal with this Christmas stocking. This selection of Pedigree Christmas dog treats is designed with your pet in mind, keeping them busy throughout the festive period with dog chews, delicious low-fat doggy treats and Pedigree Dentastix dog dental sticks to help encourage your canine's oral health. Delicious, low-fat dog treats - Pedigree Jumbone dog chews cleverly combine a tough chewy outer with a succulent, tasty centre. Succulent bite size dog treats - Pedigree Tasty Minis are delicious treats in a range of tasty flavours & textures. Ideal for training, rewarding or just treating your dog. Pedigree Dentastix Daily Oral Care dental dog chews are scientifically proven to reduce the build-up of tartar by up to 80%, clean hard to reach teeth and support gum health. Tasty, chewy twists - Pedigree Rodeo dog chews have a deliciously chewy texture that is full of succulent flavour.

At Pedigree we believe that every dog deserves a loving home, and that every dog deserves leading nutrition, care and dog treats. Pedigree offers delicious treats, oral care chews & 100% main meals for dogs.

FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging / Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C041494, www.fsc.org

Includes 1x Pedigree Rodeo with Beef (4 pieces), 1x Pedigree Tasty Minis Chicken & Duck Flavour Chunks, 1x Pedigree Jumbone with Beef & Poultry and 1x Pedigree Dentastix Daily

Pack size: 367G

Net Contents

367g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Dentastix™ Feeding instructions: Medium dogs e.g. Cocker Spaniel, feed 1 stick per day. This is a chewy treat that is only suitable for dogs between 10 kg and 25 kg. It is not suitable for young puppies under 4 months. Use within 14 days of opening. Fresh drinking water should always be available. Tasty Minis Chewy Cubes Chicken and Duck Flavour Feeding instructions: Toy dogs (2-3 kg), feed up to 1 cube per day. Small dogs (4-9 kg), feed up to 2 cubes per day. Medium dogs (10-14 kg), feed up to 5 cubes per day. Medium-large dogs (15-24 kg), feed up to 7 cubes per day. Large dogs (25 kg and above), feed up to 11 cubes per day. Please reduce main meal accordingly. To maintain quality and freshness after opening, use the reseal device. Fresh drinking water should always be available. Jumbone™ Beef and Poultry Flavour Feeding instructions: Medium dogs (10-24 kg), feed up to 1 chew per week. Each chew provides 7% of the weekly energy requirements of a 10 kg dog. Please reduce main meal accordingly. Not suitable for dogs under 10 kg or puppies under the age of 9 months. Use within 14 days of opening. Fresh drinking water should always be available. Rodeo™ Turkey Flavour Feeding instructions: Small dogs (5-9 kg), feed up to 4 sticks per week. Medium dogs (10-24 kg), feed up to 7 sticks per week. Large dogs (25 kg+), feed up to 14 sticks per week. Please reduce main meal accordingly. This is a chewy treat that is only suitable for dogs 5 kg and over. It is not suitable for young puppies under 4 months. Fresh drinking water should always be available.