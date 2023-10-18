Pedigree Christmas Stocking Dog Treats 367G

Dentastix™ - Complementary pet food for dogs over 4 months.
Tasty Minis Chewy Cubes Chicken and Duck Flavour, Jumbone™ Beef and Poultry Flavour and Rodeo™ Turkey Flavour - Complementary pet food for adult dogs.
Share the love with your furry pal with this Christmas stocking. This selection of Pedigree Christmas dog treats is designed with your pet in mind, keeping them busy throughout the festive period with dog chews, delicious low-fat doggy treats and Pedigree Dentastix dog dental sticks to help encourage your canine's oral health.Delicious, low-fat dog treats - Pedigree Jumbone dog chews cleverly combine a tough chewy outer with a succulent, tasty centre.Succulent bite size dog treats - Pedigree Tasty Minis are delicious treats in a range of tasty flavours & textures.Ideal for training, rewarding or just treating your dog.Pedigree Dentastix Daily Oral Care dental dog chews are scientifically proven to reduce the build-up of tartar by up to 80%, clean hard to reach teeth and support gum health.Tasty, chewy twists - Pedigree Rodeo dog chews have a deliciously chewy texture that is full of succulent flavour.
At Pedigree we believe that every dog deserves a loving home, and that every dog deserves leading nutrition, care and dog treats. Pedigree offers delicious treats, oral care chews & 100% main meals for dogs.
Includes 1x Pedigree Rodeo with Beef (4 pieces), 1x Pedigree Tasty Minis Chicken & Duck Flavour Chunks, 1x Pedigree Jumbone with Beef & Poultry and 1x Pedigree Dentastix Daily
Pack size: 367G
Net Contents
367g ℮
Preparation and Usage
Dentastix™Feeding instructions: Medium dogs e.g. Cocker Spaniel, feed 1 stick per day. This is a chewy treat that is only suitable for dogs between 10 kg and 25 kg. It is not suitable for young puppies under 4 months. Use within 14 days of opening. Fresh drinking water should always be available.Tasty Minis Chewy Cubes Chicken and Duck FlavourFeeding instructions: Toy dogs (2-3 kg), feed up to 1 cube per day. Small dogs (4-9 kg), feed up to 2 cubes per day. Medium dogs (10-14 kg), feed up to 5 cubes per day. Medium-large dogs (15-24 kg), feed up to 7 cubes per day. Large dogs (25 kg and above), feed up to 11 cubes per day. Please reduce main meal accordingly.To maintain quality and freshness after opening, use the reseal device. Fresh drinking water should always be available.Jumbone™ Beef and Poultry FlavourFeeding instructions: Medium dogs (10-24 kg), feed up to 1 chew per week. Each chew provides 7% of the weekly energy requirements of a 10 kg dog. Please reduce main meal accordingly. Not suitable for dogs under 10 kg or puppies under the age of 9 months. Use within 14 days of opening. Fresh drinking water should always be available.Rodeo™ Turkey FlavourFeeding instructions: Small dogs (5-9 kg), feed up to 4 sticks per week. Medium dogs (10-24 kg), feed up to 7 sticks per week. Large dogs (25 kg+), feed up to 14 sticks per week. Please reduce main meal accordingly. This is a chewy treat that is only suitable for dogs 5 kg and over. It is not suitable for young puppies under 4 months.Fresh drinking water should always be available.
Dentastix™ 77 g ℮Tasty Minis Chewy Cubes Chicken and Duck Flavour 130 g ℮Jumbone™ Beef and Poultry Flavour 90 g ℮Rodeo™ Turkey Flavour 70 g ℮
Ingredients
Cereals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Various Sugars, Minerals, Meat and Animal Derivatives (including Dried Beef Liver Powder 1.2%), equivalent to Beef 2% and Dried Poultry Liver Powder 1.2%, equivalent to poultry 2.5%), Seeds, Oils and Fats, Vegetable Protein Extracts
Storage
Dentastix™, Tasty Minis Chewy Cubes Chicken and Duck Flavour and Rodeo™ Turkey FlavourStore in a cool and dry place.
Best before date, batch number, factory identification number: see back of pack.
Nutrition
Typical Values
Analytical constituents (%):
Protein:
7.0
Fat content:
2.0
Inorganic matter:
4.4
Crude fibre:
0.50
Moisture:
16.0
Calcium:
0.50
Omega-3 fatty acids:
615 mg/kg
Energy:
307 kcal/100 g
Vitamin A:
5124 IU
Vitamin E:
51.2 mg
Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate):
15.4 mg
Additives per kg:
-
Nutritional additives:
-
Ingredients
Cereals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Minerals (including Sodium Tripolyphosphate 2.3%), Meat and Animal Derivatives, Oils and Fats
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values
Analytical constituents (%):
Protein:
9.6
Fat content:
1.8
Inorganic matter:
5.7
Crude fibre:
0.40
Energy:
320 kcal/100 g
Vitamin E:
1365 mg
Zinc (Zinc sulphate, heptahydrate):
190 mg
Chicken flavour:
45.9 mg
Additives per kg:
-
Nutritional additives:
-
Sensory additives:
-
Ingredients
Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Cereals, Various Sugars, Minerals, Meat and Animal Derivatives, Oils and Fats, Seeds
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values
Analytical constituents (%):
Protein:
23.0
Fat content:
3.0
Inorganic matter:
6.0
Crude fibre:
2.0
Moisture:
20.0
Calcium:
0.70
Omega-3 fatty acids:
635 mg/kg
Energy:
288 kcal/100 g
Vitamin A:
5293 IU
Vitamin E:
53.0 mg
Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate):
16.0 mg
Turkey flavour:
0.90 mg
Additives per kg:
-
Nutritional additives:
-
Sensory additives:
-
Ingredients
Cereals, Meat and Animal Derivative (including Chicken 4% and Duck 1%), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Oils and Fats, Minerals, Seeds
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values
Analytical constituents (%):
Protein:
21.0
Fat content:
11.0
Inorganic matter:
9.0
Crude fibre:
3.0
Moisture:
15.0
Calcium:
1.7
Omega-3 fatty acids:
428 mg/kg
Energy:
333 kcal/100 g
Vitamin A:
3824 IU
Vitamin E:
38.2 mg
Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate):
11.5 mg
Additives per kg:
-
Antioxidant and Colourants;
-
Nutritional additives:
-
Manufacturer Address
GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.IE: Mars Ireland,PO Box 3856,Dublin 4.
Return to
GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.0800 738 800www.mars.co.uk/contactwww.uk.pedigree.comIE: Mars Ireland Consumer Care,PO Box 3856,Dublin 4.1800 013 012
