Kp Flavoured Kravers Flamegrilled Steak Peanuts 140G
-





Typical values per 100g: Energy 2530kJ
Product Description
- Flame Grilled Steak Flavour Peanuts
- Snacks can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise.
- Are you a flavour kraver? Then these nuts are made for you. They're a fired-up barbecue of bangin' beefy, mouth-watering flavour.
- Get ready for something that torpedoes your tastebuds, skyrockets your senses and seriously livens up your day!
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Source of protein
- High in fibre
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 140G
Information
Ingredients
Peanuts, Flame Grilled Steak Flavour [Salt, Glucose Syrup Solids, Dried Yeast Extract, Dried Onion, Natural Flavouring, Maltodextrin, Acid: Citric Acid, Colour: Paprika Extract], Sunflower Oil
Allergy Information
- Also may contain other Nuts, Milk, Soya, Gluten. For allergens see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, store in an airtight container and consume within 7 days
Number of uses
4 - 5 servings per pack
Warnings
- Remember small children can choke on peanuts.
Name and address
Return to
- Contact us at: www.kpsnacks.com
Net Contents
140g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g Serving
|Energy
|2530kJ
|759kJ

|611kcal
|183kcal
|Fat
|50g
|15g
|of which Saturates
|7.9g
|2.4g
|Carbohydrate
|6.8g
|2.0g
|of which Sugars
|5.6g
|1.7g
|Fibre
|8.5g
|2.6g
|Protein
|29g
|8.7g
|Salt
|1.1g
|0.33g
|4 - 5 servings per pack


Safety information
Remember small children can choke on peanuts.
