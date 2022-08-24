We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Takul Halal Kitchen 4 Lamb Samosas 160G

5(1)Write a review
Takul Halal Kitchen 4 Lamb Samosas 160G

£3.00

£18.75/kg
£3.00
£18.75/kg

Product Description

  • Handcrafted snacks, filled with spiced minced lamb, onion and peas, wrapped in crispy pastry
  • Packed in a protective atmosphere.
  • 4 Handcrafted snacks, filled with spiced minced lamb, onion & peas, wrapped in crispy pastry
  • Halal
  • Pack size: 160G

Information

Ingredients

Pastry (Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Thiamine), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Salt), Onion (21%), Peas (21%), Minced Lamb (14%), Rapeseed Oil, Soya Mince, Salt, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Cumin Seeds, Garam Masala (Coriander, Cumin, Cinnamon, Ginger, Black Pepper, Clove, Nutmeg, Cardamom, Bay Leaf, Chilli Powder), Chilli Powder

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts and Sesame. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated between 0°C and 5°C. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 1 day and by the 'use by' date. Suitable for home freezing. Freeze on day of purchase and consume within one month. To thaw, remove from freezer and place in refrigerator for approximately 24 hours. Once thawed, do not re-freeze.For 'use by' see front of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
All appliances vary, these instructions are given as a guide only.
Ensure that product is piping hot before serving.
Do not reheat.

Oven cook
Instructions: Place product on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Electric 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas Mark 6. 16-18 minutes.

Oven cook
Instructions: Place product on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Electric 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas Mark 6. 12-14 minutes.

Produce of

Produced and packed using lamb from the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Whilst you can eat these samosas cold, we prefer to eat them warm straight from the oven!

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 servings

Warnings

  • WARNING: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may still remain.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recyclable Tray. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced and packed for:
  • Stonehouse Foods Ltd,
  • PO Box 13059,
  • Dunmow,
  • CM6 9DS.

Return to

  • Stonehouse Foods Ltd,
  • PO Box 13059,
  • Dunmow,
  • CM6 9DS.
  • takul.co.uk

Net Contents

160g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper Samosa (40g)
Energy1153kJ461kJ
-276kcal110kcal
Fat15.1g6.0g
of which saturates2.0g0.8g
Carbohydrates23.7g9.5g
of which sugars3.0g1.2g
Fibre3.9g1.6g
Protein9.5g3.8g
Salt1.45g0.58g
This pack contains 4 servings--

Safety information

WARNING: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may still remain.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Fantastic samosas

5 stars

Fantastic samosas with a wonderful flavour, as good as home made

