Head & Shoulders Hydrating Anti-Dandruff Hair Conditioner 200ml

Did you know our balancing hair conditioner can help enhance your protection from dryness and flakes? Head & Shoulders DERMAXPRO anti dandruff shampoo & conditioner work together to promote the ultimate hair and scalp hydration. This scalp & hair conditoner is powered by a clinically proven active ingredient: piroctone olamine. The result? Hydrated scalp & hair for nourished flake free lengths (visible flakes, with regular use).

Mosturising scalp & hair conditioner Provides the ultimate hydration for hair & scalp. Use with DERMAXPRO shampoo for best results Hydrates dry hair & scalp for nourished flake free lengths (visible flakes, with regular use) Powered by a clinically proven active ingredient: piroctone olamine Infused with skin care ingredients: active aloe, vitamin E & coconut milk Massage the conditioner into your hair and scalp, letting the moisturising formula work for a few minutes before rinsing

Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Stearyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Cetyl Alcohol, Isopropyl Alcohol, Parfum, Bis-Aminopropyl Dimethicone, Phenoxyethanol, Benzyl Alcohol, Sodium Benzoate, Piroctone Olamine, Citric Acid, Tocopheryl Acetate, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Polysorbate 20, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Glycerin, Cocos Nucifera Fruit Juice, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil

200ml ℮

