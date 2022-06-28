Princes Drained Tuna Steak In Spring Water 3X60g

Awful
Awful. So disappointed don’t know if it’s because it was drained but it was so salty
Greta size for one person
Great for one person. So many goods are designed for 2 or 4 people meaning single people either eat too much or eat the same thing two days running. Good for promoting healthy eating
John West Is Best
Don't like this brand, much prefer John West, I only buy because I have no choice, the Tesco one is all water
Very Tasty
I eat half a tin of this Tuna mixed with Tesco Mayo. I have this with, at the moment Jersey Royals, White cabbage and Peas and sweetcorn. Really delicious