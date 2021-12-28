We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Quorn Vegetarian Beef Roast 400G

4.4(8)Write a review
Quorn Vegetarian Beef Roast 400G

This product's currently out of stock

Rest of shelf

This product's currently out of stock

Per 1/4 Cooked Roast (86g)

Energy
520kJ
124kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
4.7g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.8g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.9g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.93g

medium

16%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 607kJ/145kcal

Product Description

  • Meat free beef flavour roast, made with mycoprotein
  • To discover delicious recipes made with Quorn products and to find out more about our approach to sustainable nutrition visit www.quorn.co.uk and get social with us!
  • Sustainable Nutrition
  • Quorn products are a source of protein because they contain Mycoprotein; a nutritious and sustainable protein source. Mycoprotein's footprint is certified by the Carbon Trust and has less impact on our planet's resources.
  • RSPO - Certified Sustainable Palm Oil, 4-0366-13-100-00
  • Quorn® and the Quorn™ logo are trademarks belonging to Marlow Foods Ltd.
  • Deliciously meat free
  • High in Protein
  • Source of Fibre
  • No Soy
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Pack size: 400G
  • High in Protein
  • Source of Fibre

Information

Ingredients

Mycoprotein (53%), Rehydrated Free Range Egg White, Milk Proteins, Natural Flavourings (contain Milk), Palm Oil, Onion, Horseradish Sauce [Cream (Milk), Water, Milk, Horseradish, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Sugar, Salt, Black Pepper], Firming Agents: Calcium Chloride, Calcium Acetate, Pea Fibre, Gluten Free Roasted Barley, Malt Extract

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen below -18°C. Do not refreeze once thawed.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove outer carton and inner plastic tray.
55 Min
Pierce the film at least 6 to 7 times around the roast, but do not remove, leaving metal end clips in place.
Preheat oven and baking tray to 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7. Cook on the middle oven shelf. Product will be very hot. Stand for 5 mins. This will allow the Roast to cool slightly and any expansion of the skin to relax before touching. Remove outer film and metal end clips, carve and serve.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check product is piping hot before serving.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Simply serve with Yorkshire pudding, a dash of horseradish sauce and seasonal vegetables for a delicious family sunday roast.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • There have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn® products, which contain mycoprotein. Mycoprotein is made with a member of the fungi/mould family. Mycoprotein is high in protein and fibre which may cause intolerance in some people.

Recycling info

Card. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle

Name and address

  • Quorn Foods,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.
  • Quorn Foods Sweden AB,

Return to

  • We're Here to Help
  • If you have any questions or comments please do get in touch https://www.quorn.co.uk or call us on 0345 602 9000
  • Quorn Customer Services,
  • Quorn Foods,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as oven cooked) Per 100g(as oven cooked) Per 1/4 Roast
Energy607kJ/145kcal520kJ/124kcal
Fat5.5g4.7g
of which saturates3.2g2.8g
Carbohydrate5.7g4.9g
of which sugars1.0g0.9g
Fibre5.4g4.6g
Protein16g13g
Salt1.1g0.93g
Serves 4--

Safety information

There have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn® products, which contain mycoprotein. Mycoprotein is made with a member of the fungi/mould family. Mycoprotein is high in protein and fibre which may cause intolerance in some people.

View all Frozen Vegetarian Roasts & Grills

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

8 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

cant tell the difference to roast beef.

5 stars

closest ever to roast beef. saved christmas meat eaters didnt know it was quorn . sorry to see its not in stock since bought it. :( get more stock in tesco pleas on my favorite list now.

Nearest thing to beef that I've tasted in 35 years

5 stars

Nearest thing to beef that I've tasted in 35 years.

Delicious vegetarian Roast!

5 stars

Lovely! I really like the original quorn roast too, nice to have another meat alternative! Great taste, great texture!

It's back

4 stars

So glad I'm able to buy it again

Dry. Takes an hour to cook. its in a bag with meta

2 stars

Dry. Takes an hour to cook. its in a bag with metal clips on the end which I'm not quite sure how to get off. Didn't enjoy it at all.

Really great meat alternative for vegetarians

5 stars

Great roast beef substitute. Serve with Yorkshire pudding and all the trimmings to make a really enjoyable Sunday dinner.

Seriously Good

5 stars

This is sooooooooooo good! Christmas Dinner sorted and every Sunday Roast until Christmas!

Worth it!

4 stars

Will be buying again, nice taste and texture, my mum on tasting couldnt tell the difference. Great in a cooked dinner!

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here