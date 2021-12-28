Quorn Vegetarian Beef Roast 400G

cant tell the difference to roast beef.
closest ever to roast beef. saved christmas meat eaters didnt know it was quorn . sorry to see its not in stock since bought it. :( get more stock in tesco pleas on my favorite list now.
Nearest thing to beef that I've tasted in 35 years
Delicious vegetarian Roast!
Lovely! I really like the original quorn roast too, nice to have another meat alternative! Great taste, great texture!
It's back
So glad I'm able to buy it again
Dry. Takes an hour to cook. its in a bag with metal clips on the end which I'm not quite sure how to get off. Didn't enjoy it at all.
Really great meat alternative for vegetarians
Great roast beef substitute. Serve with Yorkshire pudding and all the trimmings to make a really enjoyable Sunday dinner.
Seriously Good
This is sooooooooooo good! Christmas Dinner sorted and every Sunday Roast until Christmas!
Worth it!
Will be buying again, nice taste and texture, my mum on tasting couldnt tell the difference. Great in a cooked dinner!