Mcvities Blissfuls Chocolate & Caramel 228G

Delicious
Disvoered these biscuits on holiday, they are absolutely scrummy.
A Tasty treat!
It is an excellent, tasty biscuit (the chocolate and hazelnut are just as nice). Delicious with a tea or coffee
AWFUL, AWFUL, AWFUL!
Awful aftertaste. Has a vague taste of chocolate, but nasty aftertaste. I cannot taste any caramel whatsoever. I ate 2-the second one to be certain that it wasn’t a bad one-and threw the rest in the bin! I’m surprised that it went into production, surely people taste it before it’s sold to the public!
Bite size- great quality - great taste.
Not up to Mcvities usual standards.
Extremely sweet - too sweet for me and they leave an unpleasant after taste. Tried two and the rest went in the bin. Expected better from Mcvities.
Too expensive
Biscuits are lovely but the price is extortionate
Best new biscuit I've had in years.
okay
they were ok but i was not overly keen on them.