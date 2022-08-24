We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Mcvities Blissfuls Chocolate & Caramel 228G

3.6(8)Write a review
£2.60
£11.41/kg

Each biscuit (14.4g) contains

Energy
299kJ
72kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
3.6g

-

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.6g

-

8%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.8g

-

5%of the reference intake
Salt
0.09g

-

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Biscuits with Caramel and Milk Chocolate Flavoured Cream Filling
  • www.123healthybalance.com
  • With McVitie's Blissfuls, enjoy a multi-textured moreish treat that will bring joy to your tastebuds but also to your loved ones, because with the handy pouch format, it has never been easier to share.
  • ® Registered Trade Mark of United Biscuits (UK) Limited.
  • Smooth Cream Filling with Inside a Crunchy Biscuit
  • Belgian milk chocolate and caramel cream centre
  • Expertly baked biscuit. Golden & crunchy
  • Belgian milk chocolate 5% in the cream filling
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 228G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Caramel and Milk Chocolate Flavoured Cream Filling (30%) [Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Sunflower, Palm), Caramel Powder (10%) (Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Whey (Milk), Sugar, Butter (Milk)), Dried Whey (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Belgian Milk Chocolate (5%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Butter Oil (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Flavouring), Hazelnuts, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Natural Flavouring], Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Sunflower, Coconut), Dried Whole Milk, Glucose Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Whey (Milk), Salt, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Flavouring, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain other Nuts, Egg. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, store in an airtight container.

Number of uses

Typical number of biscuits per pack: 16

Name and address

  • PLDS Europe B.V.,
  • Postbus 597,
  • 1500EN Zaandam,
  • The Netherlands.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm)
  • UK 0800 456 1372, Republic of Ireland 1800 409317
  • Mail: (UK): Freepost McVitie's.
  • (Outside UK): Pladis Consumer Services
  • (EU): PLDS Europe B.V.,
  • Postbus 597,
  • 1500EN Zaandam,
  • The Netherlands.
  • Email via: www.unitedbiscuits.com

Net Contents

228g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Biscuit (14.4g)
Energy (kJ)2078299
(kcal)49772
Fat25.0g3.6g
of which Saturates11.0g1.6g
Carbohydrate59.0g8.5g
of which Sugars33.0g4.8g
Fibre2.4g0.3g
Protein7.7g1.1g
Salt0.60g0.09g
Typical number of biscuits per pack: 16--
8 Reviews

Average of 3.6 stars

Delicious

5 stars

Disvoered these biscuits on holiday, they are absolutely scrummy.

A Tasty treat!

5 stars

It is an excellent, tasty biscuit (the chocolate and hazelnut are just as nice). Delicious with a tea or coffee

AWFUL, AWFUL, AWFUL!

1 stars

Awful aftertaste. Has a vague taste of chocolate, but nasty aftertaste. I cannot taste any caramel whatsoever. I ate 2-the second one to be certain that it wasn’t a bad one-and threw the rest in the bin! I’m surprised that it went into production, surely people taste it before it’s sold to the public!

Bite size- great quality - great taste.

5 stars

Bite size- great quality - great taste.

Not up to Mcvities usual standards.

2 stars

Extremely sweet - too sweet for me and they leave an unpleasant after taste. Tried two and the rest went in the bin. Expected better from Mcvities.

Too expensive

3 stars

Biscuits are lovely but the price is extortionate

Best new biscuit I've had in years.

5 stars

Best new biscuit I've had in years.

okay

3 stars

they were ok but i was not overly keen on them.

