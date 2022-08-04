We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Southern Fried Chicken Flavour Instant Noodles 85G

3(4)Write a review
Tesco Southern Fried Chicken Flavour Instant Noodles 85G
£0.35
£4.12/kg

1/2 of a pack

Energy
856kJ
204kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
9.7g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.6g

medium

23%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.5g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.36g

low

6%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Southern fried chicken flavour instant noodles.
  • Packed with flavour
  • Pack size: 85G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Noodles [Wheat Flour, Palm Oil], Seasoning [Flavourings, Sugar, Wheat Flour, Maltodextrin, Salt, Onion, Potassium Chloride, Yeast Extract, Paprika Extract, Thyme, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Black Pepper, Sage, Cayenne Pepper].

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Place 300ml of boiling water in a saucepan. Break the noodle block into 3 or 4 pieces and place into the boiling water, boil for 3 minutes, then add sachet contents, stir and boil for about 1 minute until water is absorbed. Serve immediately and enjoy.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle at large supermarket Sachet. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

85g e

View all Instant Noodles

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

4 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Absolutely vile tasting muck. The soup is lacking

1 stars

Absolutely vile tasting muck. The soup is lacking in any kind of flavour and the noodles are textureless and disgusting. Left a bitter and unpleasant taste in my mouth after eating it. One of the worst instant noodles I have tasted. Avoid at all cost.

Hastie and very tasty

5 stars

Excellent great for Lunch for my daughter

totally flavourless, stick to Koka or similar

1 stars

totally flavourless, stick to Koka or similar

Great taste for price We loved them

5 stars

Great taste for price We loved them

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here