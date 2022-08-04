Tesco Southern Fried Chicken Flavour Instant Noodles 85G

Absolutely vile tasting muck. The soup is lacking
Absolutely vile tasting muck. The soup is lacking in any kind of flavour and the noodles are textureless and disgusting. Left a bitter and unpleasant taste in my mouth after eating it. One of the worst instant noodles I have tasted. Avoid at all cost.
Hastie and very tasty
Excellent great for Lunch for my daughter
totally flavourless, stick to Koka or similar
Great taste for price We loved them
