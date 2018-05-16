New
Galaxy Enchanted Eggs Chocolate Giant Easter Egg 528G
Product Description
- Galaxy Enchanted Eggs - Milk chocolate with crunchy caramel pieces (8 0%), dusted with a rose gold coloured coating. Hollow Egg - Milk chocolate with crunchy caramel pieces (7.0%).
- A milk chocolate egg with crunchy caramel pieces plus 1 treat bag and 2 mini bags of Galaxy® Enchanted Eggs
- Portions per pack: 2, Portion size: 40g
- Portions per pack: 2, Portion size: 34g
- Portions per pack: ~15, Portion size: 25g
- Galaxy chocolate with crunchy caramel rolled in rose gold
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 528G
Information
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Almonds, Barley, Hazelnuts, Wheat
- Contains: Milk, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Name and address
- GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
- IE: Mars Foods Ireland Ltd,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- Get in touch:
- 0800 952 0077
- www.mars.co.uk/contact
Net Contents
528g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/ 100 g
|/ 40 g (%*)
|Energy
|2163kJ
|865kJ (10%)
|-
|517kcal
|207kcal (10%)
|Fat
|27g
|11g (16%)
|of which saturates
|16g
|6.4g (32%)
|Carbohydrate
|61g
|24g (9%)
|of which sugars
|60g
|24g (27%)
|Protein
|7.0g
|2.8g (6%)
|Salt
|0.31g
|0.12g (2%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|Portions per pack: 2, Portion size: 40g
|-
|-
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/ 100 g
|/ 34 g (%*)
|Energy
|2163kJ
|735kJ (9%)
|-
|517kcal
|176kcal (9%)
|Fat
|27g
|9.1g (13%)
|of which saturates
|16g
|5.5g (28%)
|Carbohydrate
|61g
|21g (8%)
|of which sugars
|60g
|20g (22%)
|Protein
|7.0g
|2.4g (5%)
|Salt
|0.31g
|0.10g (2%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|Portions per pack: 2, Portion size: 34g
|-
|-
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/ 100 g
|/ 25 g (%*)
|Energy
|2217kJ
|554kJ (7%)
|-
|530kcal
|133kcal (7%)
|Fat
|29g
|7.3g (10%)
|of which saturates
|17g
|4.4g (22%)
|Carbohydrate
|60g
|15g (6%)
|of which sugars
|5g
|15g (17%)
|Protein
|6.8g
|1.7g (3%)
|Salt
|0.29g
|0.07g (1%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|Portions per pack: ~15, Portion size: 25g
|-
|-
