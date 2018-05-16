We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Galaxy Enchanted Eggs Chocolate Giant Easter Egg 528G

Galaxy Enchanted Eggs Chocolate Giant Easter Egg 528G

This product is available for delivery or collection until 07/04/2023

Product Description

  • Galaxy Enchanted Eggs - Milk chocolate with crunchy caramel pieces (8 0%), dusted with a rose gold coloured coating. Hollow Egg - Milk chocolate with crunchy caramel pieces (7.0%).
  • A milk chocolate egg with crunchy caramel pieces plus 1 treat bag and 2 mini bags of Galaxy® Enchanted Eggs
  • Portions per pack: 2, Portion size: 40g
  • Portions per pack: 2, Portion size: 34g
  • Portions per pack: ~15, Portion size: 25g
  • Galaxy chocolate with crunchy caramel rolled in rose gold
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 528G

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Barley, Hazelnuts, Wheat
  • Contains: Milk, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Name and address

Net Contents

528g ℮

Information

Information

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

