Tesco Five Bean Chilli & Potato Bake 750G

Product Description
- Red kidney beans, haricot beans, pinto beans, black eyed beans and black turtle beans in a smoky tomato sauce with roasted paprika potatoes.
- Our team of chefs carefully prepare all our meals with ingredients you'd find in your own kitchen. These comforting British Classics are warming, satisfying and full of great flavour.
- Classic Kitchen Five bean chilli in a smoky tomato sauce with roasted paprika potatoes.
- Pack size: 750G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Potato, Mixed Beans (15%) [Pinto Beans, Haricot Beans, Black Turtle Beans, Black Eyed Beans, Red Kidney Beans], Tomato, Water, White Onion, Carrot, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Purée, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Sugar, Salt, Paprika, Smoked Paprika, Coriander, Cumin, Caramelised Sugar, Black Pepper, Oregano, Cinnamon, Chilli Powder.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: -, -, -
Time: -
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 35-40 mins Remove outer sleeve and film lid. Place onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Temperature: -, -, -
Time: -
Not suitable for heating from frozen.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
750g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (346g**)
|Energy
|462kJ / 110kcal
|1597kJ / 380kcal
|Fat
|2.7g
|9.3g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|16.1g
|55.6g
|Sugars
|2.0g
|6.7g
|Fibre
|4.6g
|15.8g
|Protein
|3.1g
|10.7g
|Salt
|0.29g
|0.99g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When heated according to instructions 750g typically weighs 692g.
|-
|-
