Tesco Five Bean Chilli & Potato Bake 750G

Tesco Five Bean Chilli & Potato Bake 750G

This product's currently out of stock

1/2 of a pack

Energy
1597kJ
380kcal
19%of the reference intake
Fat
9.3g

low

13%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.8g

low

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.7g

low

7%of the reference intake
Salt
0.99g

low

17%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 462kJ / 110kcal

Product Description

  • Red kidney beans, haricot beans, pinto beans, black eyed beans and black turtle beans in a smoky tomato sauce with roasted paprika potatoes.
  • Our team of chefs carefully prepare all our meals with ingredients you'd find in your own kitchen. These comforting British Classics are warming, satisfying and full of great flavour.
  • Classic Kitchen Five bean chilli in a smoky tomato sauce with roasted paprika potatoes.
  • Pack size: 750G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato, Mixed Beans (15%) [Pinto Beans, Haricot Beans, Black Turtle Beans, Black Eyed Beans, Red Kidney Beans], Tomato, Water, White Onion, Carrot, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Purée, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Sugar, Salt, Paprika, Smoked Paprika, Coriander, Cumin, Caramelised Sugar, Black Pepper, Oregano, Cinnamon, Chilli Powder.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 35-40 mins
Time: -
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 35-40 mins Remove outer sleeve and film lid. Place onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Oven from frozen

Not suitable for heating from frozen.
Time: -
Not suitable for heating from frozen.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

750g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (346g**)
Energy462kJ / 110kcal1597kJ / 380kcal
Fat2.7g9.3g
Saturates0.2g0.8g
Carbohydrate16.1g55.6g
Sugars2.0g6.7g
Fibre4.6g15.8g
Protein3.1g10.7g
Salt0.29g0.99g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 750g typically weighs 692g.--
