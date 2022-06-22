We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Fox's Ginger Crunch Creams Biscuits 200G

Write a review
Fox's Ginger Crunch Creams Biscuits 200G
Each biscuit contains

Energy
312kJ
75kcal
4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2038kJ

Product Description

  • Ginger Biscuits Sandwiched with a Ginger Flavour Cream
  • Enjoy Wisely
  • Fox's is a registered trademark.
  • Really Crunchy
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Palm Oil, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Whey Permeate (Milk), Palm Kernel Oil, Raising Agents: Ammonium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Ground Ginger, Salt, Flavourings, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Colour: Carotenes

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, place in an airtight container. For best before, see front of pack.

Produce of

Made in the UK with Ginger from Nigeria

Number of uses

Approximately 13 servings per pack

Name and address

  • Fox's Biscuits,
  • Wellington Street,
  • Batley,
  • West Yorkshire,
  • WF17 5JE.
  Fox's Biscuits,

Return to

  • We'd Love to Hear from You
  • If you have any feedback simply contact us at
  • Fox's Biscuits,
  • Wellington Street,
  • Batley,
  • West Yorkshire,
  • WF17 5JE.
  • Freephone (UK) 0800 591 886
  • Mon- Fri 9am - 4:30pm
  • careline@foxs-biscuits.co.uk
  • www.foxs-biscuits.co.uk

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer biscuit approx. 15gRI*%RI* per biscuit approx. 15g
Energy2038kJ312kJ8400kJ
-486kcal75kcal2000kcal4%
Fat21.5g3.3g70g5%
of which saturates12.3g1.9g20g10%
Carbohydrate68.2g10.4g260g4%
of which sugars40.2g6.2g90g7%
Fibre1.2g<0.5g
Protein4.3g0.7g50g1%
Salt0.81g0.12g6g2%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal----
Approximately 13 servings per pack----
I think that Fox's biscuits are the best to buy bu

5 stars

I think that Fox's biscuits are the best to buy but I also think that they are more expensive than the other brands so I only purchase them when they are on offer. My husband is the biscuit eater in our household and the ginger crunch creams are his favourite.

If you like ginger then try one & enjoy!

5 stars

Superb quality! Very gingery taste complimented by lovely cream filling! Husband's special treat!

Excellent quality

5 stars

Excellent quality

Ginger crunch

5 stars

Delicious biscuit which we enjoyed a lot

My whole family enjoy these biscuits. Especially m

5 stars

My whole family enjoy these biscuits. Especially my 18 month granddaughter.

biscuit is nice and crisp and gingery. The cream j

5 stars

biscuit is nice and crisp and gingery. The cream just right. Both my sister and I are "addicted"!

Less for more

1 stars

Time to wake up shoppers, just another case of suppliers reducing product size and hiding behind it’s “still only” ad hype.

Price increase

3 stars

3 stars because good taste but no more stars because it has been reduced in quantity by 15% since mid March. Same price of course.

