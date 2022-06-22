Fox's Ginger Crunch Creams Biscuits 200G

I think that Fox's biscuits are the best to buy bu
I think that Fox's biscuits are the best to buy but I also think that they are more expensive than the other brands so I only purchase them when they are on offer. My husband is the biscuit eater in our household and the ginger crunch creams are his favourite.
If you like ginger then try one & enjoy!
Superb quality! Very gingery taste complimented by lovely cream filling! Husband's special treat!
Excellent quality
Delicious biscuit which we enjoyed a lot
My whole family enjoy these biscuits. Especially my 18 month granddaughter.
biscuit is nice and crisp and gingery. The cream just right. Both my sister and I are "addicted"!
Less for more
Time to wake up shoppers, just another case of suppliers reducing product size and hiding behind it’s “still only” ad hype.
Price increase
3 stars because good taste but no more stars because it has been reduced in quantity by 15% since mid March. Same price of course.