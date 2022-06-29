We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

The Gym Kitchen Chilli Con Carne 400G

5(4)Write a review
£ 2.50
£6.25/kg

Typical values per 100g: Energy (microwaved) Per pack

Product Description

  • Minced beef in a spiced tomato sauce with a brown rice lentil, and broccoli mix
  • 25g Protein* High in Protein
  • 42g Carbs* Per Serving
  • 9.1g Fat* Low in Fat
  • *Per Meal
  • Here at The Gym Kitchen we don't think healthy eating should be hard, boring or tasteless. So we've created a range of meals that contain no funny business, are macro-friendly and most importantly taste awesome. We've banned bland to make your plate great. Hope you enjoy!
  • Macro Friendly
  • Macro is short for macronutrients, a term used to describe the three key food groups we all require for our bodies to function: carbohydrates to fuel energy), fats (to keep you satiated) and proteins (to build and repair muscle).
  • Food to Fuel
  • More than A Ready Meal... It's a Lifestyle!
  • 25g Protein - High in Protein
  • 369 Calories Per Serving
  • 2 of Your 5 a Day
  • Cook Straight from Frozen
  • Chilli rating - Medium - 2
  • Pack size: 400G
  • High in Protein
  • Low in Fat

Information

Ingredients

Sauce (Beef (18%), Water, Onion, Tomato, Tomato Puree, Black Turtle Beans, Kidney Beans, Pinto Beans, Garlic, Chipotle Chilli Puree (Chipotle Chilli, Salt), Beef Boullion (Beef Stock (Water, Beef Fat, Beef Extract, Salt), Yeast Extract, Sugar, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Sea Salt, Cornflour, Mushroom Extract, Red Wine Extract, Flavouring, Black Pepper), Lemon Juice, Smoked Paprika, Protein Flour (Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Niacin, Iron Thiamin), Wheat Gluten), Green Chilli, Cumin, Modified Maize Starch, Flavouring, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin), Sugar, Coriander Leaf, Ground Coriander, Salt, Oregano, Yeast Extract, Chilli Powder), Brown Rice and Lentil Mix (23%) (Long Grain Brown Rice, Lentils, Sweetcorn, Water, Onion, Coriander), Broccoli (20%)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

For best before end date: see side of pack. Keep Frozen <-18ºC

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove outer packaging and pierce film lid. For best results microwave from frozen. All appliances vary; these are guidelines only.
Leave to stand for 1 minute. Stir and serve. Check that food is piping hot before serving.
Allow Tray to Stand to Regain Rigidity.
Take care when removing film lid as hot steam will escape. All cooking appliances vary. These instructions have been given as a guide only.

Oven cook
Instructions: 200ºC, Gas 6, Fan 180ºC - 40 minutes
Pre heat oven. Place meal on a baking tray. Cook in the centre of oven for 30 minutes. Peel back film lid and stir well. Re-cover and cook for a further 10 minutes.

Number of uses

This pack provides 1 serving

Warnings

  • Safety: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • UK:
  • TGK Brand Limited,
  • PO Box 564,
  • Grays,
  • RM17 9PY.
  • EU:

Return to

  • TGK Brand Limited,
  • PO Box 564,
  • Grays,
  • RM17 9PY.
  • Connect with us
  • www.thegymkitchen.com
  • hello@thegymkitchen.com

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(microwaved) Per pack(microwaved) Per 100gRI (%)
Energy kJ1551460
Energy kcal36910918%
Fat, total9.1g2.7g13%
- saturates3.3g1g17%
Carbohydrates4.2g12g
- sugar7.5g2.2g8%
Fibre9.3g2.8g
Protein25g7.5g
Salt1.2g0.37g20%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000kcal)---
This pack provides 1 serving---

Safety information

Safety: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

View all Frozen Roast Dinners & Traditional

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

High in protein & tasty

5 stars

Absolutely stunning. Definitely buy again

Sooo good!

5 stars

This meal is amazing, to be fair all of Gym Kitchens stuff is great so i'd expect nothing less.

Excellent: A MUST Try at least

5 stars

I've just found this food recently, I have had 3 different ones so far, They taste really, really good, for high protein low carb. I was curious to try them, but was a bit doubtful of the non meat ingredients, but the taste is excellent and it keeps you feeling full a lot longer. I have a freezer full of them now. They look nice in the frozen part, but when you mix em up after microwaving they look a bit like Mince n Tatties in a way, Tastes great, Looks not-so-much. I would definitely recommend them, I can see their price rising sharply soon, as it always does.

TASTE SENSATION!

5 stars

Absolutely beautiful! So much flavour for a low calorie ready meal. So lean but the flavours were bursting. Highly recommended with the perfect amount of spice. Also very filling unlike other hathy option ready meals.

