The Gym Kitchen Chilli Con Carne 400G

High in protein & tasty
Absolutely stunning. Definitely buy again
Sooo good!
This meal is amazing, to be fair all of Gym Kitchens stuff is great so i'd expect nothing less.
Excellent: A MUST Try at least
I've just found this food recently, I have had 3 different ones so far, They taste really, really good, for high protein low carb. I was curious to try them, but was a bit doubtful of the non meat ingredients, but the taste is excellent and it keeps you feeling full a lot longer. I have a freezer full of them now. They look nice in the frozen part, but when you mix em up after microwaving they look a bit like Mince n Tatties in a way, Tastes great, Looks not-so-much. I would definitely recommend them, I can see their price rising sharply soon, as it always does.
TASTE SENSATION!
Absolutely beautiful! So much flavour for a low calorie ready meal. So lean but the flavours were bursting. Highly recommended with the perfect amount of spice. Also very filling unlike other hathy option ready meals.